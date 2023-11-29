Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Csurgo, Hungary

houses
9
11 properties total found
4 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
4 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€110,144
4 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
4 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€65,562
3 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
3 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
€118,011
8 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
8 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€57,432
3 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
3 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€36,715
3 room apartment in Csurgo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€25,963
2 room apartment in Csurgo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€33,830
5 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
5 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
€144,236
House in Csurgo, Hungary
House
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
€10,359
4 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
4 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
€60,055
3 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
3 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 440 m²
€154,726
