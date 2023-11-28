Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Bekescsaba
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Bekescsaba, Hungary

28 properties total found
5 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
€175,804
2 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€52,294
4 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€86,807
4 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
€86,693
4 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€91,949
2 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€78,573
3 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€53,871
7 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 254 m²
€144,532
2 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€33,944
4 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€47,364
2 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€20,997
2 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€26,050
4 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€88,033
5 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
€116,940
4 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
€68,414
3 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
€60,441
3 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€36,527
3 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
€97,096
3 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€65,434
6 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 310 m²
€257,530
6 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
€183,929
2 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€39,207
4 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€153,932
3 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€26,050
3 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€73,317
2 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
€81,464
7 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€97,359
House in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
House
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Area 90 m²
€0
Properties features in Bekescsaba, Hungary

