Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Honduras
  3. Bay Islands
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Bay Islands, Honduras

Roatan
133
Jose Santos Guardiola
49
Utila
19
Coxen Hole
4
House Delete
Clear all
205 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Roatan, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover your tropical paradise in this exquisite two-level villa located in the serene Cora…
$425,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Punta Gorda, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Punta Gorda, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION 2.92 acre property with expansive Ocean Views. Exceptional Value …
$600,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in West Bay, Honduras
4 bedroom house
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 44 508 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover Del Mar, a truly rare oceanfront retreat set on two lots totaling 0.66 acres in the…
$1,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Tut TravelTut Travel
3 bedroom house in Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to this beautiful home located in Politilly Hill Estates. This turn-key home sits on…
$389,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in West End, Honduras
4 bedroom house
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 2
Roatan's #1 rental home community and a rare luxury beachfront option in West End is now bei…
$825,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in West Bay, Honduras
3 bedroom house
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
This island gem, affectionally known as the ''Tree House'' is located between West End and W…
$349,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
3 bedroom house in Utila, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Utila, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
This beautiful oceanfront home has 3-bedroom, 2 bathrooms; this exclusive property offers st…
$575,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Flowers Bay, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Flowers Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 3
Welcome to Pirate's Cove Hideaway, a three level, ocean front residence nestled in a quiet …
$590,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern Home in Diamond Hill Resort. This modern-concept home is situated on a gentle slop…
$240,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
VernaVerna
3 bedroom house in Punta Gorda, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Punta Gorda, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 315 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover your dream home in the beautiful Ocean Hills Residences, featuring 3 bedrooms and 3…
$359,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Roatan, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to Koca Koral Villa, a new residence perched on 0.13 acre of lush hillside within th…
$599,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Sandy Bay, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
BEACH living at it's BEST! This stand alone 3 bedroom 2 full bath home offers it ALL! SEA VI…
$429,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in French Harbour, Honduras
3 bedroom house
French Harbour, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 2
Looking for an affordable home with a MILLION DOLLAR VIEW? Mahogany Hills Villas is an affo…
$310,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
6 bedroom house in Roatan, Honduras
6 bedroom house
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 2
This spacious and versatile, new construction two-level home in the established gated commun…
$475,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
5 bedroom house in Up Cay, Honduras
5 bedroom house
Up Cay, Honduras
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 3
This 3-story home located in the beautiful SW Reef Pointe area is available for sale, but it…
$320,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
Nestled in the lush, secure enclave of Parrot Tree Plantation, this beautifully maintained M…
$480,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
5 bedroom house in Thatch Point, Honduras
5 bedroom house
Thatch Point, Honduras
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful beachfront villa, easy access to many amenities such as the mall, airport, gym, SP…
$549,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
5 bedroom house in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
5 bedroom house
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 721 m²
Number of floors 2
This distinctive, privately-owned waterfront estate residence is situated on Marina Point wi…
$1,45M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Crawfish Rock, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Crawfish Rock, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover Banana Leaf Dream, a beautifully crafted 3-bed, 2-bath Bali-style home under constr…
$449,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
1 bedroom house in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
1 bedroom house
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing a captivating two-level bungalow in the serene Czech Village of Roatan, offering…
$185,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in West Bay, Honduras
2 bedroom house
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 3
Newest Development in West Bay - Dübü Villas (Upgraded Rooftop Option) Welcome to Dübü Vi…
$499,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
5 bedroom house in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
5 bedroom house
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 551 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover the Ultimate in Luxury Living at The Water's Edge Home in Parrot Tree Step into …
$1,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Calabash Bight, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Calabash Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 399 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover the serene beauty of Lost Isles Estate, nestled in the tranquil Calabash Bight of R…
$699,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
1 bedroom house in Up Cay, Honduras
1 bedroom house
Up Cay, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
Escape to the extraordinary with Salmedina, a rare private island retreat located just 30 mi…
$2,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Roatan, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 2
Oceanview Oasis with Unique Design and Marina Access in Coral View. Discover this excepti…
$600,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in Roatan, Honduras
4 bedroom house
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 623 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome home to White Hills in Coral Views. This one of a kind home offers the best views to…
$1,45M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in West End, Honduras
3 bedroom house
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 2
This brand new modern 3 BR, 2.5 BA home with ocean view is well designed for the contemporar…
$489,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Utila, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Utila, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
This Stunning Home was built with lots of love, its inspired buy homes in key west the wood …
$299,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
9 bedroom house in West Bay, Honduras
9 bedroom house
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 412 m²
Number of floors 1
REDUCED from $1.450M to $995K The Caribbean Treasure Castle, formerly The Mansion at Cari…
$995,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Great bungalow for rental in nicest development on Roatan. This well build wooden bungalow i…
$270,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English

Property types in Bay Islands

townhouses

Properties features in Bay Islands, Honduras

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go