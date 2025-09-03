Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Honduras
  3. Jose Santos Guardiola
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras

House Delete
Clear all
56 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
5 bedroom house
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 404 m²
Number of floors 1
The perfect culmination of natural beauty, tranquility and seclusion nestled in the heart of…
$459,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Six Huts, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Six Huts, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
oastal Charm in Milton Bight—Sea Views & Tropical Gardens Escape to the serene beauty of Mi…
$299,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Punta Gorda, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Punta Gorda, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 1
Presenting an exceptional brand new home, located in the exclusive Aroha estate, perched on …
$645,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
AdriastarAdriastar
4 bedroom house in Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
4 bedroom house
Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 399 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing a stunning luxury villa perched atop the picturesque Czech Village in Roatan, of…
$949,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
1 bedroom house in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
1 bedroom house
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover The Blue Crab Casita, a charming 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom home nestled in the serene a…
$377,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Six Huts, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Six Huts, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Casa Angela, an exquisitely detailed home with stunning views of the South Shore.…
$549,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
5 bedroom house in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
5 bedroom house
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 551 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover the Ultimate in Luxury Living at The Water's Edge Home in Parrot Tree Step into …
$1,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
4 bedroom house
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 2
This spacious 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home is ideally located in the gated community of Parrot…
$599,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
5 bedroom house in Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
5 bedroom house
Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 465 m²
Number of floors 2
Tucked away on a secluded stretch of white sand beach, yet just minutes from charming villag…
$1,45M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
Another Charming 2-Bedroom Home in Falcon Valley is ready to sell!!! Corner lot with more pr…
$199,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
5 bedroom house in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
5 bedroom house
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 3
Welcome to this modern 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home, built in 2021, nestled within a small com…
$699,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Great bungalow for rental in nicest development on Roatan. This well build wooden bungalow i…
$270,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Calabash Bight, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Calabash Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Unique oceanfront property in Port Royal. This 6 acre parcel has 200' of beautiful flat, man…
$1,000,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Calabash Bight, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Calabash Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 2
The Casitas at Calabash is a stunning 3.5-acre waterfront estate in Calabash with 105 feet o…
$799,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
1 bedroom house in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
1 bedroom house
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 1
Charming Modern Caribbean Bungalow in Diamond Rock Resort Welcome to your dream getaway! Th…
$199,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern Home in Diamond Hill Resort. This modern-concept home is situated on a gentle slop…
$240,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 511 m²
Number of floors 3
RARE 100' BEACHFRONT OPPORTUNITY ON COVETED CAMP BAY BEACH! As showcased in the book, A Desi…
$1,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Calabash Bight, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Calabash Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 399 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover the serene beauty of Lost Isles Estate, nestled in the tranquil Calabash Bight of R…
$699,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
6 bedroom house in Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
6 bedroom house
Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
Tranquil 3-Unit Rental Complex! Nestled along the scenic main road of Politilly Bight, this …
$289,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in Calabash Bight, Honduras
4 bedroom house
Calabash Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 2
Hutton House is a classic island home right on the sea on Oak Ridge Cay. This boat-access o…
$449,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Charming Wooden Bungalow in Diamond Hill Resort, Diamond Rock. Discover your slice of paradi…
$270,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
1 bedroom house in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
1 bedroom house
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
This partially constructed two-level home sits on 0.212 acres of road-front land in the peac…
$115,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
Escape to the tranquility of the Mariposa neighborhood, where this beautiful 2-bedroom, 2-ba…
$329,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover the perfect blend of tranquility and modern comfort with this beautifully renovated…
$395,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
PRICE DROP!! Discover this unique ocean view gem in Milton Bight, built by master builder Be…
$349,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
5 bedroom house in Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
5 bedroom house
Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 3
Nestled in the serene community of Mariposa, this thoughtfully designed concrete home offers…
$420,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 2
This stunning 3-acre property offers a rare combination of unobstructed ocean, lush hillside…
$450,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Punta Gorda, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Punta Gorda, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 315 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover your dream home in the beautiful Ocean Hills Residences, featuring 3 bedrooms and 3…
$359,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Punta Gorda, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Punta Gorda, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 315 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover your dream home in the beautiful Ocean Hills Residences, featuring 3 bedrooms and 3…
$359,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
Charming 2-Bedroom Home in Falcon Valley - Your Caribbean Oasis Awaits! Welcome to this stun…
$150,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go