  1. Realting.com
  2. Honduras
  3. Bay Islands
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bay Islands, Honduras

Roatan
221
Jose Santos Guardiola
55
Utila
19
Coxen Hole
16
299 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 1
Experience island living at its best with this 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo for sale in Kai Linda…
$349,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 3 bedrooms in Coxen Hole, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
Coxen Hole, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
Exceptional Value in Roatan1! This remodeled 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom villa offers an incredibl…
$279,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 819 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury Oceanfront Condo 3306 at The Kimpton Grand Roatan Experience refined Caribbean liv…
$550,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Roatan, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover your tropical paradise in this exquisite two-level villa located in the serene Cora…
$425,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Punta Gorda, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Punta Gorda, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION 2.92 acre property with expansive Ocean Views. Exceptional Value …
$600,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in West Bay, Honduras
4 bedroom house
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 44 508 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover Del Mar, a truly rare oceanfront retreat set on two lots totaling 0.66 acres in the…
$1,60M
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 1
Watercolors Bldg D 1st Floor Beachfront Condo D1, West Bay. Unlike anything found on Roat…
$825,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 1
Absolutely gorgeous, remodeled condo in an absolutely, gorgeous setting in the guard gated c…
$375,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 3 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 3
Ocean One - Villa 7 offers a luxurious 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom retreat in one of Roatan's most…
$599,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to this beautiful home located in Politilly Hill Estates. This turn-key home sits on…
$389,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
Own a piece of West Bay Beach paradise with Condo 804 at Infinity Bay Resort! This fully…
$315,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in West End, Honduras
4 bedroom house
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 2
Roatan's #1 rental home community and a rare luxury beachfront option in West End is now bei…
$825,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 058 m²
Number of floors 1
Own a slice of paradise at Infinity Bay, West Bay - Roatan, Honduras. This is your rare o…
$249,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Roatan, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
ENJOY the 180 degree PICTURESQUE VIEWS from your bedroom, private pool & living area of the …
$419,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in West Bay, Honduras
3 bedroom house
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
This island gem, affectionally known as the ''Tree House'' is located between West End and W…
$349,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Utila, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Utila, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
This beautiful oceanfront home has 3-bedroom, 2 bathrooms; this exclusive property offers st…
$575,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in West End, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing Roatan Gardens, an exciting new condo development situated in West End. Roatan G…
$175,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Flowers Bay, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Flowers Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 3
Welcome to Pirate's Cove Hideaway, a three level, ocean front residence nestled in a quiet …
$590,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern Home in Diamond Hill Resort. This modern-concept home is situated on a gentle slop…
$240,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
Don't miss your chance to secure the final available unit in this sought-after development! …
$425,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Roatan, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover The Wave, a premier condo at the charming Blue Bahia Resort, now available for owne…
$250,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity Bay Beach Resort is a top destination on the paradise island of Roatan, located alo…
$369,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Punta Gorda, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Punta Gorda, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 315 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover your dream home in the beautiful Ocean Hills Residences, featuring 3 bedrooms and 3…
$359,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Roatan, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to Koca Koral Villa, a new residence perched on 0.13 acre of lush hillside within th…
$599,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Sandy Bay, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
BEACH living at it's BEST! This stand alone 3 bedroom 2 full bath home offers it ALL! SEA VI…
$429,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
STUNNING GROUND FLOOR CONDO - DIRECT POOL ACCESS AT INFINITY BAY RESORT COMPLETELY RENOVA…
$349,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 3 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Meridian Condo 5B—an exceptional 3-bedroom, 3-bath beachfront residence in one of…
$699,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in French Harbour, Honduras
3 bedroom house
French Harbour, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 2
Looking for an affordable home with a MILLION DOLLAR VIEW? Mahogany Hills Villas is an affo…
$310,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
6 bedroom house in Roatan, Honduras
6 bedroom house
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 2
This spacious and versatile, new construction two-level home in the established gated commun…
$475,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
5 bedroom house in Up Cay, Honduras
5 bedroom house
Up Cay, Honduras
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 3
This 3-story home located in the beautiful SW Reef Pointe area is available for sale, but it…
$320,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English

Property types in Bay Islands

apartments
houses

Properties features in Bay Islands, Honduras

Cheap
Luxury
