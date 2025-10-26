Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Bay Islands, Honduras

Townhouse 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
Contemporary design meets natural beauty at SeaSalt C3. With elevated ocean views and sophis…
$1,20M
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom townthouse in Coxen Hole, Honduras
3 bedroom townthouse
Coxen Hole, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
Roatan 1 is a great community! With a pool and green area, nice for walks and enjoyable fo…
$265,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 1
Enjoy tranquil mornings poolside, and evenings beneath the stars! A rare find on Roatan, thi…
$999,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Duplex B3 in the exclusive Blue Roatan community! This beautiful 2-bedroom, 2-bat…
$525,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom townthouse in Roatan, Honduras
3 bedroom townthouse
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 261 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover the charm of Pristine Bay, with this elegant 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom property. Spre…
$599,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in West End, Honduras
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
Soak in panoramic ocean views from this elegant 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom second-floor residence…
$1,15M
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
Pure island luxury with an extraordinary connection to sea and sky, C4 is the crown jewel of…
$1,29M
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Roatan, Honduras
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover the charm of Pristine Bay, with this elegant 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom property. Spre…
$499,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English

