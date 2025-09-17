Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Utila, Honduras

3 bedroom house in Utila, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Utila, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
This Stunning Home was built with lots of love, its inspired buy homes in key west the wood …
$299,000
3 bedroom house in Utila, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Utila, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to this extraordinary luxury estate located on Airport Road in Utila, Bay Island. Th…
$800,000
2 bedroom house in Utila, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Utila, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover the allure of coastal living with this remarkable 2-bed, 2-bath home boasting over …
$399,000
3 bedroom house in Utila, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Utila, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 321 m²
Number of floors 2
One in a million breathtaking view! Gorgeous waterfront home in Pumpkin Hill Cove. 3 master …
$849,000
5 bedroom house in Utila, Honduras
5 bedroom house
Utila, Honduras
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 1
2 x 2 bed/2bath apartments PLUS newly renovated 1 bed/1 bath home, oceanside with a dock! …
$699,000
1 bedroom house in Up Cay, Honduras
1 bedroom house
Up Cay, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
Escape to the extraordinary with Salmedina, a rare private island retreat located just 30 mi…
$2,00M
4 bedroom house in Utila, Honduras
4 bedroom house
Utila, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 2
Embrace Sustainable Living! This eco-friendly retreat offers the ultimate off-grid lifestyle…
$589,000
3 bedroom house in Utila, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Utila, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 3
Welcome to the Aqua Aura House located on Utila's seaside! This breath-taking property offer…
$399,000
6 bedroom house in Utila, Honduras
6 bedroom house
Utila, Honduras
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 418 m²
Number of floors 2
Eastwind: Stunning Oceanfront Property in Trade Wind Development, Utila Welcome to Eas…
$690,000
2 bedroom house in Utila, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Utila, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 1
This beautiful single story home built in 2019 is nestled just off the airport road in a qu…
$119,000
2 bedroom house in Utila, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Utila, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover this lovely two-bedroom, one-bathroom home, just two years old and situated on a fe…
$125,000
4 bedroom house in Utila, Honduras
4 bedroom house
Utila, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 1
This vibrant 4-bedroom, 4-bath oceanfront home on Utila is a true Caribbean gem, offering en…
$639,000
3 bedroom house in Up Cay, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Up Cay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
Property Description Oceanfront Paradise: A Rare Island Gem with Breathtaking Views Esca…
$699,987
5 bedroom house in Up Cay, Honduras
5 bedroom house
Up Cay, Honduras
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 3
This 3-story home located in the beautiful SW Reef Pointe area is available for sale, but it…
$320,000
3 bedroom house in Utila, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Utila, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
This property is situated in a peaceful area just outside of town, offering tranquility whil…
$349,000
3 bedroom house in Utila, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Utila, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
Panoramic Caribbean views, a saltwater infinity pool & over 2,400 sqft of indoor/outdoor liv…
$479,000
3 bedroom house in Utila, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Utila, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
This beautiful oceanfront home has 3-bedroom, 2 bathrooms; this exclusive property offers st…
$575,000
House 11 bedrooms in Utila, Honduras
House 11 bedrooms
Utila, Honduras
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 2
Your Caribbean dream starts here! On Utila's main road, this 1,016.97m2/10,976.57ft2 (0.25 A…
$850,000
4 bedroom house in Utila, Honduras
4 bedroom house
Utila, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 2
Rare Waterfront Opportunity in the Lower Lagoon - Ideal for Eco-Resort or Private Retreat …
$399,000
2 bedroom house in Utila, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Utila, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
This 2-bed/1.5-bath octagonal home is a rare find in Utila, offering a generous 0.35-acre/1,…
$165,000
2 bedroom house in Utila, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Utila, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 2
New Construction: Ascend the stairs & feel the great vibes & incredible Pumpkin Hill breeze …
$285,000
3 bedroom house in Utila, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Utila, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
Custom-designed by Hal Sorrenti of Sorrenti Design Associates, this stunning tropical home i…
$495,000
2 bedroom house in Up Cay, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Up Cay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 2
Oceanfront Retreat with Solar Power, Generator, and Private Boat Slip Address: Pine Poin…
$635,000
2 bedroom house in Utila, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Utila, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Stunning Beachfront Home with Caribbean Views - Pumpkin Hill, Utila This beautifully reno…
$469,000
4 bedroom house in Utila, Honduras
4 bedroom house
Utila, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 2
Live Free! Completely off-grid, solar system provides cost-free living in this 4-bedroom, 3-…
$489,000
Properties features in Utila, Honduras

