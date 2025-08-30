Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Roatan, Honduras

3 bedroom house in West Bay, Honduras
3 bedroom house
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to Casa Coral Dreams! A beautifully designed move-in ready, income producing home in…
$850,000
5 bedroom house in Crawfish Rock, Honduras
5 bedroom house
Crawfish Rock, Honduras
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 511 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to Casa de Palmas, a beautifully designed home nestled in the serene, gated communit…
$699,000
5 bedroom house in Sandy Bay, Honduras
5 bedroom house
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to your dream Caribbean retreat—an ideal opportunity for anyone seeking a serene lif…
$595,000
AdriastarAdriastar
2 bedroom house in Roatan, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover this beautifully designed 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home spanning 2,000 sq. ft. on a …
$575,000
3 bedroom house in Roatan, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 1
Unlock the potential of this unfinished 3-bedroom concrete home, overlooking a Pete Dye desi…
$425,000
3 bedroom house in West Bay, Honduras
3 bedroom house
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 3
Experience the best of island living in this exquisite 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in the prestig…
$465,000
4 bedroom house in Thatch Point, Honduras
4 bedroom house
Thatch Point, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
Prime roadfront property near Macaw Market is now available! With high visibility, easy acce…
$349,000
2 bedroom house in Roatan, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover ultimate island living with this breathtaking villa in Coral Views Village. Perched…
$575,000
3 bedroom house in West End, Honduras
3 bedroom house
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience the perfect blend of contemporary design and island tranquility in this brand-new…
$479,000
6 bedroom house in Coxen Hole, Honduras
6 bedroom house
Coxen Hole, Honduras
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 2
Embrace the epitome of Caribbean luxury with this exquisite two-level home, nestled in the m…
$799,000
3 bedroom house in Flowers Bay, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Flowers Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing Someday Came. A gorgeous oceanfront dream home situated on a .273 acre lot on t…
$599,000
5 bedroom house in Sandy Bay, Honduras
5 bedroom house
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 2
Charming Island Home with Income Potential - Prime Location Near West End! Located just m…
$420,000
2 bedroom house in West End, Honduras
2 bedroom house
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern standalone Cabana in the heart of West End. This fully furnished 2-BR, 2-BA cabana is…
$243,000
3 bedroom house in Sandy Bay, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms home is located in the community of Sandy Bay is the best priced …
$210,000
3 bedroom house in Roatan, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 1
This exceptional property consistently delivers outstanding returns on investment, making it…
$1,22M
4 bedroom house in West End, Honduras
4 bedroom house
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to The Luna 'Treehouse', a newly renovated 2,600 sq. ft. beach house situated in the…
$950,000
2 bedroom house in French Harbour, Honduras
2 bedroom house
French Harbour, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
Looking for your dream home with unbeatable views at an affordable price? Welcome to Mahogan…
$310,000
2 bedroom house in Roatan, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
'Discover the charm of island life in this spectacular property located on Coco Road, a pres…
$239,000
4 bedroom house in Sandy Bay, Honduras
4 bedroom house
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 1
This exceptional beachfront property offers a unique opportunity to own a picturesque 1.36-a…
$995,000
6 bedroom house in West End, Honduras
6 bedroom house
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 743 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover an extraordinary residence nestled above the highly sought-after area of Luna Beach…
$1,50M
2 bedroom house in Crawfish Rock, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Crawfish Rock, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover the ultimate experience in beachside living in this 2 BR, 2.5 BA fully turn-key, 1 …
$449,000
3 bedroom house in West Bay, Honduras
3 bedroom house
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
Charming 3-Bedroom Villa in Turtle Crossing, West Bay Nestled in the serene Turtle Crossi…
$337,600
4 bedroom house in West End, Honduras
4 bedroom house
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to Coral Vista #1, a piece of paradise nestled on the stunning island of Roatan in W…
$895,000
6 bedroom house in Roatan, Honduras
6 bedroom house
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 613 m²
Number of floors 3
Currently Under Construction and near completion - This spacious three-level residence is t…
$1,39M
9 bedroom house in West Bay, Honduras
9 bedroom house
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 412 m²
Number of floors 1
REDUCED from $1.450M to $995K The Caribbean Treasure Castle, formerly The Mansion at Cari…
$995,000
2 bedroom house in West Bay, Honduras
2 bedroom house
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Location, location, location! Nestled at the westernmost tip of Roatan, Turtle Crossing offe…
$439,000
4 bedroom house in Sandy Bay, Honduras
4 bedroom house
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to Casa Bahia de Serenidad, a stunning beachfront residence nestled in the serene co…
$1,000,000
2 bedroom house in Roatan, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover your dream home in the exclusive Phase 3 of Coral Views! This stunning pre-construc…
$449,000
4 bedroom house in Roatan, Honduras
4 bedroom house
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 3
Dolphin House is an inviting 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom property with a charming garden studio ap…
$524,000
4 bedroom house in West End, Honduras
4 bedroom house
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience modern comfort at Casa Mary 2, a newly built residence where natural surroundings…
$364,500
