  2. Honduras
  3. Coxen Hole
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Coxen Hole, Honduras

apartments
11
houses
5
16 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Coxen Hole, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Coxen Hole, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to your dream home in paradise! Located in the desirable Coconut Garden community of…
$269,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Coxen Hole, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Coxen Hole, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
This beautifully renovated, newly furnished stand-alone home in the highly sought-after Sund…
$289,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover the perfect balance between comfort, luxury, and sustainability in this exclusive 2…
$330,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing a stunning brand new condominium in the desirable Ludy's Village, Sandy Bay, Roa…
$449,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
6 bedroom house in Coxen Hole, Honduras
6 bedroom house
Coxen Hole, Honduras
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 2
Embrace the epitome of Caribbean luxury with this exquisite two-level home, nestled in the m…
$799,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom townthouse in Coxen Hole, Honduras
3 bedroom townthouse
Coxen Hole, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Enjoy comfort, space, and ocean views in this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom villa located in a secur…
$269,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Nestled within the prestigious gated community of Ludy's Village in Sandy Bay, Roatan, this …
$350,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
Condo A1 at Ludy's Village offers turnkey comfort in the heart of Sandy Bay. This 3-bedroom,…
$199,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom townthouse in Coxen Hole, Honduras
3 bedroom townthouse
Coxen Hole, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
Roatan 1 is a great community! With a pool and green area, nice for walks and enjoyable fo…
$265,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Coxen Hole, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Coxen Hole, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
Two tastefully decorated independent units. The corner orientation guarantees privacy and pr…
$250,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing a stunning brand new condominium in the desirable Ludy's Village, Sandy Bay, Roa…
$375,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
Nestled in the heart of Ludy's Village, Sandy Bay, Bella Caribbean offers modern island livi…
$184,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover the perfect balance between comfort, luxury, and sustainability in this exclusive 2…
$380,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover the perfect balance between comfort, luxury, and sustainability in this exclusive 2…
$350,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
Condo B1 at Ludy's Village offers turnkey-furnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom comfort in the he…
$180,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Nestled within the prestigious gated community of Ludy's Village in Sandy Bay, Roatán, this …
$380,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
