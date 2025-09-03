Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras

apartments
7
houses
56
63 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
5 bedroom house
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 404 m²
Number of floors 1
The perfect culmination of natural beauty, tranquility and seclusion nestled in the heart of…
$459,000
2 bedroom house in Six Huts, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Six Huts, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
oastal Charm in Milton Bight—Sea Views & Tropical Gardens Escape to the serene beauty of Mi…
$299,900
2 bedroom house in Punta Gorda, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Punta Gorda, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 1
Presenting an exceptional brand new home, located in the exclusive Aroha estate, perched on …
$645,000
4 bedroom house in Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
4 bedroom house
Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 399 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing a stunning luxury villa perched atop the picturesque Czech Village in Roatan, of…
$949,000
1 bedroom house in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
1 bedroom house
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover The Blue Crab Casita, a charming 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom home nestled in the serene a…
$377,000
3 bedroom house in Six Huts, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Six Huts, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Casa Angela, an exquisitely detailed home with stunning views of the South Shore.…
$549,000
5 bedroom house in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
5 bedroom house
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 551 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover the Ultimate in Luxury Living at The Water's Edge Home in Parrot Tree Step into …
$1,35M
Condo 1 bedroom in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront Condo 9-4 | Second Floor | Parrot Tree Plantation Relax — it's island time! If y…
$150,000
4 bedroom house in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
4 bedroom house
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 2
This spacious 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home is ideally located in the gated community of Parrot…
$599,000
5 bedroom house in Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
5 bedroom house
Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 465 m²
Number of floors 2
Tucked away on a secluded stretch of white sand beach, yet just minutes from charming villag…
$1,45M
2 bedroom house in Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
Another Charming 2-Bedroom Home in Falcon Valley is ready to sell!!! Corner lot with more pr…
$199,000
5 bedroom house in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
5 bedroom house
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 3
Welcome to this modern 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home, built in 2021, nestled within a small com…
$699,000
2 bedroom house in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Great bungalow for rental in nicest development on Roatan. This well build wooden bungalow i…
$270,000
2 bedroom house in Calabash Bight, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Calabash Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Unique oceanfront property in Port Royal. This 6 acre parcel has 200' of beautiful flat, man…
$1,000,000
3 bedroom house in Calabash Bight, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Calabash Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 2
The Casitas at Calabash is a stunning 3.5-acre waterfront estate in Calabash with 105 feet o…
$799,000
1 bedroom house in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
1 bedroom house
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 1
Charming Modern Caribbean Bungalow in Diamond Rock Resort Welcome to your dream getaway! Th…
$199,000
2 bedroom house in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern Home in Diamond Hill Resort. This modern-concept home is situated on a gentle slop…
$240,000
3 bedroom house in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 511 m²
Number of floors 3
RARE 100' BEACHFRONT OPPORTUNITY ON COVETED CAMP BAY BEACH! As showcased in the book, A Desi…
$1,75M
3 bedroom house in Calabash Bight, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Calabash Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 399 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover the serene beauty of Lost Isles Estate, nestled in the tranquil Calabash Bight of R…
$699,000
6 bedroom house in Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
6 bedroom house
Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
Tranquil 3-Unit Rental Complex! Nestled along the scenic main road of Politilly Bight, this …
$289,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 1
Absolutely gorgeous, remodeled condo in an absolutely, gorgeous setting in the guard gated c…
$399,000
Condo 3 bedrooms in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 1
Condominium 2C is spacious Caribbean luxury located in the exclusive gated community of the …
$399,000
4 bedroom house in Calabash Bight, Honduras
4 bedroom house
Calabash Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 2
Hutton House is a classic island home right on the sea on Oak Ridge Cay. This boat-access o…
$449,000
2 bedroom house in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Charming Wooden Bungalow in Diamond Hill Resort, Diamond Rock. Discover your slice of paradi…
$270,000
1 bedroom house in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
1 bedroom house
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
This partially constructed two-level home sits on 0.212 acres of road-front land in the peac…
$115,000
2 bedroom house in Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
Escape to the tranquility of the Mariposa neighborhood, where this beautiful 2-bedroom, 2-ba…
$329,000
2 bedroom house in Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover the perfect blend of tranquility and modern comfort with this beautifully renovated…
$395,000
3 bedroom house in Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
PRICE DROP!! Discover this unique ocean view gem in Milton Bight, built by master builder Be…
$349,000
5 bedroom house in Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
5 bedroom house
Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 3
Nestled in the serene community of Mariposa, this thoughtfully designed concrete home offers…
$420,000
2 bedroom house in Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 2
This stunning 3-acre property offers a rare combination of unobstructed ocean, lush hillside…
$450,000
