Residential properties for sale in Roatan, Honduras

Coxen Hole
228 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Watercolors Phase 2: Village Condominium C2 2nd Floor East Building. Nestled on the ''bes…
$520,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
Watercolors Phase 2: Village Condominium A1 2nd Floor East Building. Nestled on the ''bes…
$495,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Watercolors Phase 2: Village Condominium #B1 1st Floor East Building. Nestled on the ''be…
$485,000
3 bedroom house in West Bay, Honduras
3 bedroom house
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to Casa Coral Dreams! A beautifully designed move-in ready, income producing home in…
$850,000
5 bedroom house in Crawfish Rock, Honduras
5 bedroom house
Crawfish Rock, Honduras
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 511 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to Casa de Palmas, a beautifully designed home nestled in the serene, gated communit…
$699,000
5 bedroom house in Sandy Bay, Honduras
5 bedroom house
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to your dream Caribbean retreat—an ideal opportunity for anyone seeking a serene lif…
$595,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Coxen Hole, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Coxen Hole, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 5 246 m²
Number of floors 1
Affordable and functional 2-bed, 1-bath condo located in Roatan One, Coxen Hole—ideal for sm…
$133,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
Watercolors Phase 2: Village Condominium B2 2nd Floor East Building. Nestled on the ''bes…
$520,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
Watercolors Phase 2: Village Condominiums D1 1st Floor East Building Nestled on the ''bes…
$495,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
Watercolors Resort - Phase 2: Village Condominium A2 2nd Floor East Building. Nestled on …
$530,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Watercolors Phase 2: Village Condominium D2 2nd Floor East Building. Nestled on the ''bes…
$530,000
2 bedroom house in Roatan, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover this beautifully designed 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home spanning 2,000 sq. ft. on a …
$575,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Watercolors Phase 2: Village Condominium C1 1st Floor East Building. Nestled on the ''bes…
$485,000
Condo 3 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 3
Ocean One - Villa 7 offers a luxurious 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom retreat in one of Roatan's most…
$599,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Living in paradise is more affordable than you think! Take a close look at this Two Bedroom …
$425,000
3 bedroom house in Roatan, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 1
Unlock the potential of this unfinished 3-bedroom concrete home, overlooking a Pete Dye desi…
$425,000
3 bedroom house in West Bay, Honduras
3 bedroom house
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 3
Experience the best of island living in this exquisite 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in the prestig…
$465,000
4 bedroom house in Thatch Point, Honduras
4 bedroom house
Thatch Point, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
Prime roadfront property near Macaw Market is now available! With high visibility, easy acce…
$349,000
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover your dream home in this beautifully spacious 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom condo located …
$699,000
2 bedroom house in Roatan, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover ultimate island living with this breathtaking villa in Coral Views Village. Perched…
$575,000
3 bedroom house in West End, Honduras
3 bedroom house
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience the perfect blend of contemporary design and island tranquility in this brand-new…
$479,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
Watercolors Bldg D 3rd Floor Beachfront Condo D9, West Bay. Whether you are looking for a…
$795,000
6 bedroom house in Coxen Hole, Honduras
6 bedroom house
Coxen Hole, Honduras
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 2
Embrace the epitome of Caribbean luxury with this exquisite two-level home, nestled in the m…
$799,000
3 bedroom house in Flowers Bay, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Flowers Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing Someday Came. A gorgeous oceanfront dream home situated on a .273 acre lot on t…
$599,000
5 bedroom house in Sandy Bay, Honduras
5 bedroom house
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 2
Charming Island Home with Income Potential - Prime Location Near West End! Located just m…
$420,000
2 bedroom house in West End, Honduras
2 bedroom house
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern standalone Cabana in the heart of West End. This fully furnished 2-BR, 2-BA cabana is…
$243,000
3 bedroom house in Sandy Bay, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms home is located in the community of Sandy Bay is the best priced …
$210,000
Condo 4 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 4 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 1
Encompassing the entire third floor of the new building at Caribe Tesoro, a brand-new 4-bedr…
$600,000
3 bedroom house in Roatan, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 1
This exceptional property consistently delivers outstanding returns on investment, making it…
$1,22M
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 6 667 m²
Number of floors 1
Located in the heart of a tropical setting, Acqua di Mare is a small, exclusive development …
$219,000
