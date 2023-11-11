Offices for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Office with landscape design in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office with landscape design
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 1 163 m²
Floor -1
€700,000
Office 1 bedroom with sea view in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office 1 bedroom with sea view
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 7
For sale: office 42 sqm, 5th floor in the city center on Polytechniou Street. The office is …
€70,000
Office 18 bedrooms with landscape design in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office 18 bedrooms with landscape design
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 1 410 m²
Floor -1
€1,85M
Office with swimming pool, with garden, with landscape design in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Office with swimming pool, with garden, with landscape design
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Area 410 m²
Floor -1
Nea Politia SALE Store area: 410 m2, basement, year of construction: 2004, not important, no…
€455,000
Office with swimming pool, with garden, with landscape design in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Office with swimming pool, with garden, with landscape design
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Area 460 m²
Floor -1
Nea Politia SALE Store area: 460 m2, basement, year of construction: 2004, not important, no…
€770,000
Office with swimming pool, with garden, with landscape design in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Office with swimming pool, with garden, with landscape design
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Area 415 m²
Floor -1
Nea Politia SALE Store area: 415 m2, basement, year of construction: 2004, not important, no…
€510,000
Office 3 bedrooms with basement in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office 3 bedrooms with basement
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Property Code: 1-41 - FOR SALE 3 Spaces, Side to side Office of total surface 300 sq.m, in…
€110,000
Office 7 bedrooms in Chortiatis, Greece
Office 7 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 1-242 - Building FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €370.000 . This 622 sq. m.…
€370,000

