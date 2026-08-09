Shops for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

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  3. Thessaloniki Regional Unit
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  5. Shop

Stores in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

;
сommercial properties
9
hotels
5
1 property total found
Shop 148 m² in Thermi, Greece
Shop 148 m²
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 148 m²
Property Code: HPS5840 - Shop FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 350.000 . This 148.00 sq. m. …
$407,080
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