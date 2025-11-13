Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Rhodes Regional Unit, Greece

Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
The beach area in the Lachania area of ​​Rhodes is the idyllic setting for this stunning vil…
$682,913
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
Modern stately hilltop home set in an impeccably landscaped area with its exquisite design o…
$2,47M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Aghios Isidoros, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Aghios Isidoros, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Do you dream of waking up every day looking at the endless blue seas and sky? With this hous…
$2,55M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 260 square meters on the island of Rhodes under co…
$820,715
Villa 4 bedrooms in Gennadi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gennadi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 square meters on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consis…
$2,11M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
We all know that living by the sea is a dream and a lifestyle that many of us aspire to. Mod…
$2,44M
Castle in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Castle
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Area 541 m²
For sale in the old town of Rhodes and specifically in the Colloquium area, a unique and rar…
$842,178
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 169 m²
A villa designed to appreciate the breathtaking blue sea and sky views. The open plan kit…
$593,838
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a 2-storey cottage with an area of 160 square meters on the island of Rhodes. Th…
$468,980
Villa 4 bedrooms in Gennadi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gennadi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Rhodes island. Ground floor consists of one bedr…
$2,11M
Villa 1 room in Koskinou, Greece
Villa 1 room
Koskinou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
We present you for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with furnished four luxurious rooms and on…
$2,93M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Rhodes island. Ground floor consists of one be…
$468,176
Villa 1 bedroom in Koskinou, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Koskinou, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 600 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with four furnished luxury rooms and one master …
$2,93M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The house cons…
$819,309
Villa 4 bedrooms in Malonas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Malonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale – 200 sq.m. Villa in Malona, Rhodes 📍 Location: Malona, Rhodes 🏠 House A…
$1,29M
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 402 m²
Property Code: HPS5738 - House FOR SALE in Rhodes Rhodes town for € 630.000 . This 402.00 s…
$725,037
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 156 sq.meters in Rhodes island. Ground floor consists of 2 bedr…
$678,856
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 156 square meters on the island of Rhodes. The fir…
$680,021
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
Exceptional family villa set in a large private and landscaped garden with stunning coastlin…
$1,73M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 137 m²
Refined modern villa with extensive sea views. Natural light permeates the villa through wid…
$593,838
Go