  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Rethymni Municipality
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Rethymni Municipality, Greece

19 properties total found
Villa 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 350 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain opens up from the windows. …
€1,50M
Villa 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 309 m²
Number of floors 3
In the quiet and picturesque village of Agia Paraskevi, just 7 km from the town of Rethymnon…
€590,000
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Eleutherna, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Eleutherna, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 260 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace. The owners will be leaving t…
€599,000
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Sfakaki, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Sfakaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Classic design villa with 5 bedrooms is for sale in Rethymno, Crete. The property is just fe…
€1,000,000
Villa 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with storage room, with armored door in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with storage room, with armored door
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 425 m²
Koropi (Agios Dimitrios beach) Erasmos Real Estate recommends a villa of 425sq.m. on a plot …
€1,80M
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 310 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€1,000,000
Villa 10 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Skaleta, Greece
Villa 10 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Skaleta, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€1,10M
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Violi Charaki, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Violi Charaki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€650,000
Villa 8 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kato Valsamonero, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kato Valsamonero, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€2,00M
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Adele, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Adele, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€490,000
Villa 7 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ghouledhiana, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ghouledhiana, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€490,000
Villa 5 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 230 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€900,000
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€1,30M
Villa 9 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Villa 9 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious residence with its own golf course, tennis court and basketball court that can acc…
€1,40M
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Violi Charaki, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Violi Charaki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 212 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€400,000
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Violi Charaki, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Violi Charaki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 234 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of living room…
€400,000
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Sfakaki, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Sfakaki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 312 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€690,000
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
€1,90M
Villa 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Gerani, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a villa in Rethymnon Perfecture. Aunique 450m2 stone-built Villa, designe…
€2,00M
