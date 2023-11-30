UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Rethymni Municipality
Villas
Villas for sale in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa
Clear all
19 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1
350 m²
1
For sale villa of 350 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain opens up from the windows. …
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4
3
309 m²
3
In the quiet and picturesque village of Agia Paraskevi, just 7 km from the town of Rethymnon…
€590,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Eleutherna, Greece
6
260 m²
1
For sale villa of 260 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace. The owners will be leaving t…
€599,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Sfakaki, Greece
1
300 m²
1
Classic design villa with 5 bedrooms is for sale in Rethymno, Crete. The property is just fe…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with storage room, with armored door
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
6
5
425 m²
Koropi (Agios Dimitrios beach) Erasmos Real Estate recommends a villa of 425sq.m. on a plot …
€1,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Xiro Chorio, Greece
8
6
310 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 310 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 10 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Skaleta, Greece
10
2
400 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Violi Charaki, Greece
6
2
240 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kato Valsamonero, Greece
8
3
380 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Adele, Greece
8
3
250 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€490,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ghouledhiana, Greece
7
3
210 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€490,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Xiro Chorio, Greece
5
1
230 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 230 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
6
2
470 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 9 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
9
240 m²
2
Luxurious residence with its own golf course, tennis court and basketball court that can acc…
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Violi Charaki, Greece
5
2
212 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 212 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Violi Charaki, Greece
5
2
234 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 234 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of living room…
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Sfakaki, Greece
7
2
312 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 312 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€690,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Xiro Chorio, Greece
6
4
320 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
€1,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Gerani, Greece
1
450 m²
1
Suggested for sale a villa in Rethymnon Perfecture. Aunique 450m2 stone-built Villa, designe…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Properties features in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL