Residential properties for sale in Rethymni Municipality, Greece

apartments
8
houses
52
60 properties total found
Villa 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 350 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain opens up from the windows. …
€1,50M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
€650,000
5 room house in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
5 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
These are 2 spacious stone villas for sale in Rethymnon, located in a traquil village, just …
€1,50M
3 room house in Skaleta, Greece
3 room house
Skaleta, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This is a unique villa for sale in Rethymnon, Crete, set just 600 mtrs away from the beach o…
€830,000
4 room house in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
This unique house for sale in Gerakari, Rethymno, is an ideal place for those who seek to f…
€170,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Recently renovated first floor apartment, available for sale in the beautiful and picturesqu…
€130,000
2 room house in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
In Down Poros, a village located 25 km southwest of the city of Rethymnon and very close to …
€65,000
3 room house in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
Traditional house of 1900, is for sale in the area of Angeliana, 26km east of Rethymnon. The…
€92,000
House in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
House
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 2
In the beautiful and picturesque village of Margarites, a traditional detached house of 253 …
€80,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 309 m²
Number of floors 3
In the quiet and picturesque village of Agia Paraskevi, just 7 km from the town of Rethymnon…
€590,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Panormo is a seaside village that attracts tourists from all over the world every year. It a…
€180,000
3 room house in Eleutherna, Greece
3 room house
Eleutherna, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This amazing stone villa for sale in Rethymno, is located in the village of Eleutherna. The …
€360,000
3 room house in Roussospiti, Greece
3 room house
Roussospiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
This newly renovated villa for sale in Roussospiti, Rethymnon, is a very comfortable and bri…
€535,000
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Eleutherna, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Eleutherna, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 260 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace. The owners will be leaving t…
€599,000
House in Sfakaki, Greece
House
Sfakaki, Greece
This is an incomplete building for sale in Sfakaki Rethymno Crete located on the top of a hi…
€700,000
2 room house in Pigi, Greece
2 room house
Pigi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
An apartment for sale in Pigi,Rethymno, of 61 sqms of living space, very well kept,10 km fro…
€220,000
2 room house in Pigi, Greece
2 room house
Pigi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
An apartment for sale in Pigi,Rethymno, of 75 sqms of living space, very well kept,10 km fro…
€250,000
1 room apartment in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 room apartment
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Property Code: 3-1008 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Agios Dimitrios for €46.000 . This 3…
€46,000
4 room house with Bedrooms in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4 room house with Bedrooms
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This stone villa in Rethymno for sale is located east of the city and very close to the coas…
€495,000
4 room house with Bedrooms in Roustika, Greece
4 room house with Bedrooms
Roustika, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This beautiful property in Roustika, Rethymnon for sale has a living space of 322 sqms in to…
€590,000
Townhouse 4 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Chamalevri, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Chamalevri, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a house of 250 sq.m. near Rethymno, in Crete. The house is built on a plot of 2,…
€495,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€190,000
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Sfakaki, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Sfakaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Classic design villa with 5 bedrooms is for sale in Rethymno, Crete. The property is just fe…
€1,000,000
Villa 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with storage room, with armored door in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with storage room, with armored door
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 425 m²
Koropi (Agios Dimitrios beach) Erasmos Real Estate recommends a villa of 425sq.m. on a plot …
€1,80M
House with Bedrooms in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
House with Bedrooms
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
This is a luxury villa for sale in Rethymnon, Crete. It is located in the small village of A…
€1,40M
House with rent in Zouridi, Greece
House with rent
Zouridi, Greece
This fully renovated stone villa for sale in Rethymno Crete is located in the village of Zou…
Price on request
House with Bedrooms, with rent in Maroulas, Greece
House with Bedrooms, with rent
Maroulas, Greece
This is a unique restored stone mansion for sale in Western Crete. It is located in the cent…
€575,000
5 room house with Bedrooms, with rent in Roussospiti, Greece
5 room house with Bedrooms, with rent
Roussospiti, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
This beautiful villa for sale in Rethymnon is located in the village of Roussospiti, an area…
€370,000
4 room apartment with Bedrooms in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4 room apartment with Bedrooms
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 189 m²
Property Code: 1249 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, Side to side Apartment of total surface 189 sq.…
€350,000
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 310 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€1,000,000
