Show properties list
Rethymni Municipality
Residential properties for sale in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1
350 m²
1
For sale villa of 350 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain opens up from the windows. …
€1,50M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3
95 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
€650,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
5 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
5
6
These are 2 spacious stone villas for sale in Rethymnon, located in a traquil village, just …
€1,50M
3 room house
Skaleta, Greece
3
2
This is a unique villa for sale in Rethymnon, Crete, set just 600 mtrs away from the beach o…
€830,000
4 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4
2
This unique house for sale in Gerakari, Rethymno, is an ideal place for those who seek to f…
€170,000
1
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2
1
85 m²
Recently renovated first floor apartment, available for sale in the beautiful and picturesqu…
€130,000
2 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2
1
204 m²
1
In Down Poros, a village located 25 km southwest of the city of Rethymnon and very close to …
€65,000
3 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3
1
147 m²
Traditional house of 1900, is for sale in the area of Angeliana, 26km east of Rethymnon. The…
€92,000
House
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
253 m²
2
In the beautiful and picturesque village of Margarites, a traditional detached house of 253 …
€80,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4
3
309 m²
3
In the quiet and picturesque village of Agia Paraskevi, just 7 km from the town of Rethymnon…
€590,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2
1
Panormo is a seaside village that attracts tourists from all over the world every year. It a…
€180,000
3 room house
Eleutherna, Greece
3
3
This amazing stone villa for sale in Rethymno, is located in the village of Eleutherna. The …
€360,000
1
3 room house
Roussospiti, Greece
3
4
This newly renovated villa for sale in Roussospiti, Rethymnon, is a very comfortable and bri…
€535,000
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Eleutherna, Greece
6
260 m²
1
For sale villa of 260 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace. The owners will be leaving t…
€599,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
House
Sfakaki, Greece
This is an incomplete building for sale in Sfakaki Rethymno Crete located on the top of a hi…
€700,000
2 room house
Pigi, Greece
2
1
An apartment for sale in Pigi,Rethymno, of 61 sqms of living space, very well kept,10 km fro…
€220,000
2 room house
Pigi, Greece
2
1
An apartment for sale in Pigi,Rethymno, of 75 sqms of living space, very well kept,10 km fro…
€250,000
1 room apartment
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1
Property Code: 3-1008 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Agios Dimitrios for €46.000 . This 3…
€46,000
4 room house with Bedrooms
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4
3
This stone villa in Rethymno for sale is located east of the city and very close to the coas…
€495,000
4 room house with Bedrooms
Roustika, Greece
4
4
This beautiful property in Roustika, Rethymnon for sale has a living space of 322 sqms in to…
€590,000
Townhouse 4 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Chamalevri, Greece
4
250 m²
1
For sale is a house of 250 sq.m. near Rethymno, in Crete. The house is built on a plot of 2,…
€495,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with furnishings
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4
1
110 m²
1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€190,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Sfakaki, Greece
1
300 m²
1
Classic design villa with 5 bedrooms is for sale in Rethymno, Crete. The property is just fe…
€1,000,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with storage room, with armored door
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
6
5
425 m²
Koropi (Agios Dimitrios beach) Erasmos Real Estate recommends a villa of 425sq.m. on a plot …
€1,80M
House with Bedrooms
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
This is a luxury villa for sale in Rethymnon, Crete. It is located in the small village of A…
€1,40M
House with rent
Zouridi, Greece
This fully renovated stone villa for sale in Rethymno Crete is located in the village of Zou…
Price on request
House with Bedrooms, with rent
Maroulas, Greece
This is a unique restored stone mansion for sale in Western Crete. It is located in the cent…
€575,000
5 room house with Bedrooms, with rent
Roussospiti, Greece
5
4
This beautiful villa for sale in Rethymnon is located in the village of Roussospiti, an area…
€370,000
4 room apartment with Bedrooms
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4
1
189 m²
Property Code: 1249 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, Side to side Apartment of total surface 189 sq.…
€350,000
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Xiro Chorio, Greece
8
6
310 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 310 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€1,000,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
