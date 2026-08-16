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Duplexes in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 1/6
An impressive duplex maisonette, currently under reconstruction, offering a generous interna…
$932,687
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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