About the complex

Construction of a residential building in the center of Athens - 40% of the construction work has already been completed. It will be a modern building with an elevator and parking on the ground floor, 6 new apartments for rent. Apartments on floors 2-5 with an area of 100 m2 can be divided into 2 units to increase profitability. Apartments come with a fine finish, plumbing and kitchen.

Photos show an example of a completed Tranio project.

Advantages
  • You can purchase property remotely with a lawyer, you do not need to fly to Greece.
  • Estimated rental yield before commission and taxes is 3.3–4.1% per annum.
  • Tranio team will help to find tenants and deals with all household issues.
  • Repair warranty - 2 years.
Infrastructure

Within walking distance from the building there are supermarkets, hospitals, schools and kindergartens, cafes and restaurants.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The building is located north of the historic center in the area of Kato Patisia. This is a densely populated area with developed infrastructure, popular among Greeks and expats. The main advantage of the location is the green area in front of the house. The balconies of the apartments overlook the park. There will be no cars under the windows: the road leading to the house is pedestrian.

300 meters from the house, Acharnon Street is the central avenue of the district with cafes, restaurants and shops. Metro station 4 minutes walk away. Monastiraki is a 10-minute drive away. A 15-minute walk is the Grava School Complex, where 24 educational institutions of all levels are located. This is one of the largest complexes in Greece.

New building location
Athens, Greece

Other complexes
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and rental income in Athens, Attica, Greece
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and rental income in Athens, Attica, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€532,466
Agency: TRANIO
The project involves major repairs with the replacement of all utilities, elevator replacement, roof repair, remodeling, repair of the facade and the entrance group, and landscaping of the courtyard. The plot has a parking lot. The cost of parking space is included in the purchase price. We offer 22 comfortable apartments after renovation. Each apartment has fitted kitchen and individual gas heating. Renovation completion - end of 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Apartments have individual gas heating, armored doors, thermal break aluminum windows, exterior wall insulation, eco-friendly materials, and electric water heater. Advantages The warranty for the repair - 2 years. At the investor's request, we can furnish and equip the apartment. The amount of surcharge will be 7–12 thousand euros on average, depending on the area. Local Tranio team can help you rent out your apartment on a long-term basis and organize the management of the property. Location and nearby infrastructure The building is located in Agia Paraskevi, north of Athens. It is a popular district among Greeks and foreigners: well-developed transport infrastructure, cafes, stores and restaurants. Agia Paraskevi Square, the center of the neighborhood with street cafes and a park, is a 10-minute walk away from the property. Next to it is a street with many restaurants and stores. Close to the square is the House of Radio, the headquarters of the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation. The nearest supermarket is 100 meters from the building. A significant advantage of the district is the number of schools, including schools for international students. Agia Paraskevi is home to the LFH, a French international school, and the American College. In addition, there are 13 kindergartens and 25 public schools of all educational levels. There are 3 metro stations within 1.5 km (15 minutes walk) from the building, and the center of Athens can be reached in 30 minutes. It takes 20 minutes by car to reach the airport.
Residential complex New residence with a parking near a metro station, Egaleo, Greece
Residential complex New residence with a parking near a metro station, Egaleo, Greece
2 2, Greece
from
€250,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies and parking spaces. Completion - 1st quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pumps Grohe sanitary ware Italian kitchens Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in southwestern Athens, in a quiet area, close to a metro sation. Metro station - 1 km University - 700 meters Shops and restaurants - 1 km School - 1 km Airport - 43 km
Residential complex New residence near the beach, Voula, Greece
Residential complex New residence near the beach, Voula, Greece
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
from
€455,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with terraces and gardens, parking spaces and storerooms in a new luxury residential building. Facilities and equipment in the house Tile flooring Oak parquet Aluminium double-glazed windows Kitchen cabinetry Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the coastal tourist area of Voula, near all necessary infrastructure, restaurants and cafes, 5 minutes away from the beach.
