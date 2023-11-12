Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Chania Municipality, Greece

1 BHK
10
2 BHK
17
3 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
33 properties total found
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Chania Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses in a beachfront residence, Chania, Greece We offer apartments with parking space…
€373,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and gardens near the beach, Chania, Greece We offer a…
€405,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Chania Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Chania, Greece We offer apartme…
€375,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront residence with gardens close to a highway, Chania, Greece We offer apartments wi…
€400,500
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Property Code: HPS4224 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chania Center for €360.000 . This 106 sq. m. …
€360,000
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Property Code: HPS4220 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chania Center for €552.000 . This 136 sq. m. …
€552,000
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Property Code: HPS4218 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chania Center for €380.000 . This 106 sq. m. …
€380,000
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Property Code: HPS4216 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chania Center for €300.000 . This 96 sq. m. f…
€300,000
1 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Property Code: HPS4215 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chania Center for €220.000 . This 65 sq. m. f…
€220,000
3 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Property Code: HPS4214 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chania Center for €600.000 . This 152 sq. m. …
€600,000
4 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in Chania Municipality, Greece
4 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Akrotiri, Cret…
€5,50M
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Mournies, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Mournies, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 65 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€223,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Mournies, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Mournies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated o…
€370,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 98 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€465,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Mournies, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Mournies, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 92 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€435,000
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€378,000
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Mournies, Greece
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Mournies, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 178 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated o…
€842,000
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction apartment of 178 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated o…
€842,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. con…
€205,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agia, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2 apartments and 1 studio. On the ground floor there is an apartment of 65 sq.m. wh…
€375,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
€380,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
€390,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
€370,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
€380,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
€360,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/4
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
€370,000
4 room apartment with city view in Chania Municipality, Greece
4 room apartment with city view
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction duplex of 290 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from…
€420,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Perivolia, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Perivolia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction apartment of 40 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on t…
€75,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
An fully renovated modern apartment with two bedrooms is available for sale in Chania Crete.…
€270,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with city view in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with city view
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Double apartments in Chania. The balcony offers beautiful views of the sea and the city. Th…
€380,000

