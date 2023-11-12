UAE
Apartments for sale in Chania Municipality, Greece
33 properties total found
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Chania Municipality, Greece
2
40 m²
2
Townhouses in a beachfront residence, Chania, Greece We offer apartments with parking space…
€373,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Chania Municipality, Greece
3
139 m²
2
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and gardens near the beach, Chania, Greece We offer a…
€405,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Chania Municipality, Greece
2
37 m²
2
Beachfront residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Chania, Greece We offer apartme…
€375,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Chania Municipality, Greece
3
89 m²
2
Beachfront residence with gardens close to a highway, Chania, Greece We offer apartments wi…
€400,500
Recommend
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
2
2
106 m²
Property Code: HPS4224 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chania Center for €360.000 . This 106 sq. m. …
€360,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
2
3
136 m²
Property Code: HPS4220 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chania Center for €552.000 . This 136 sq. m. …
€552,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
2
2
106 m²
Property Code: HPS4218 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chania Center for €380.000 . This 106 sq. m. …
€380,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
2
2
96 m²
Property Code: HPS4216 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chania Center for €300.000 . This 96 sq. m. f…
€300,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
1
1
65 m²
Property Code: HPS4215 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chania Center for €220.000 . This 65 sq. m. f…
€220,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3
3
152 m²
Property Code: HPS4214 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chania Center for €600.000 . This 152 sq. m. …
€600,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Chania Municipality, Greece
5
1 600 m²
3
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Akrotiri, Cret…
€5,50M
Recommend
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Mournies, Greece
2
1
65 m²
3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 65 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€223,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Mournies, Greece
3
2
120 m²
5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated o…
€370,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
2
1
98 m²
4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 98 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€465,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Mournies, Greece
2
1
92 m²
2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 92 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€435,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
2
1
80 m²
4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€378,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Mournies, Greece
4
2
178 m²
5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 178 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated o…
€842,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
4
2
178 m²
6/1
For sale under construction apartment of 178 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated o…
€842,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
3
1
82 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. con…
€205,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agia, Greece
4
200 m²
1
For sale 2 apartments and 1 studio. On the ground floor there is an apartment of 65 sq.m. wh…
€375,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Chania Municipality, Greece
3
3
106 m²
4/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
€380,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Chania Municipality, Greece
3
3
106 m²
4/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
€390,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Chania Municipality, Greece
3
3
106 m²
3/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
€370,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Chania Municipality, Greece
3
3
106 m²
3/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
€380,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Chania Municipality, Greece
3
3
106 m²
2/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
€360,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Chania Municipality, Greece
3
3
106 m²
2/4
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
€370,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with city view
Chania Municipality, Greece
4
290 m²
2
For sale old construction duplex of 290 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from…
€420,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Perivolia, Greece
2
1
40 m²
1
For sale old construction apartment of 40 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on t…
€75,000
1
Recommend
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
3
1
93 m²
1
An fully renovated modern apartment with two bedrooms is available for sale in Chania Crete.…
€270,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with city view
Chania Municipality, Greece
2
80 m²
Double apartments in Chania. The balcony offers beautiful views of the sea and the city. Th…
€380,000
Recommend
