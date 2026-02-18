Apartment in a new building AVLABARI RESIDENCE

RESIDENCE AVLABARI Old Tbilisi | Avlabari

Status: Under Construction

Completion: December 2025

Number of Floors: 4

Apartments: 14

Area: 42 m² – 235 m²

Price: From $2,800 per m²

RESIDENCE AVLABARI is located in the heart of Old Tbilisi, in Avlabari, within close proximity to the Holy Trinity Cathedral of Tbilisi. The project harmoniously combines modern residential standards with the architectural character and historic charm of Old Tbilisi, creating a distinctive and refined living environment.

Key Project Features Prime Location Avlabari is known for its rich historical heritage and strong tourist appeal. Its central position makes it attractive both for residential living and long-term investment. Boutique-Scale Development The project consists of only 14 apartments across 4 floors, ensuring privacy, a quiet atmosphere, and a limited residential community.

Apartment Variety Units range from 42 m² to 235 m², offering options suitable for different lifestyle and investment needs. Panoramic City Views Selected apartments feature impressive panoramic views over Tbilisi, enhancing everyday living with exceptional scenery.

Tourism & Short-Term Rental Potential Due to its strategic location in one of the most visited areas of the city, the project is well-suited for short-term rental opportunities.

Construction Quality & Safety High-quality construction materials and professional building standards ensure durability, safety, and long-term value.

RESIDENCE AVLABARI represents a balanced combination of location, architectural identity, and modern comfort within one of Tbilisi’s most historically significant districts.