Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Ylitornio
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Ylitornio, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Kylaniemi, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kylaniemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/2
On the shores of picture beautiful lake Raanujärvi in Ylitornio Lapland two bedroom house fo…
$409,260
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go