Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Vaasa
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Vaasa, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom house in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom house
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$560,709
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vaasa, Finland

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go