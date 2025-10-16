Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Apartment
  5. Sea view

Monthly rent of seaview flats and apartments in Finland

Mainland Finland
8
Uusimaa
4
Helsinki sub-region
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 4/4
Are you looking for a larger, furnished rental apartment in the center of Vaasa? This apartm…
$1,734
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go