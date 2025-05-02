Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Oulunkaari sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Oulunkaari sub-region, Finland

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Vaala, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Vaala, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$135,427
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Oulunkaari sub-region, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go