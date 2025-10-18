Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in North Savo, Finland

сommercial property
3
Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 972 m² in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Hotel 972 m²
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Area 972 m²
Floor 1/2
A complex of five properties with 12 holiday apartments. Built in 2008. Partially own shore …
$1,46M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
