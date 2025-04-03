Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Nokia
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Nokia, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Nokia, Finland
4 bedroom house
Nokia, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$345,075
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes