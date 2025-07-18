Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Lahti sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Lahti sub-region, Finland

1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sorronniemi, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sorronniemi, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/1
$626,570
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
