Houses for sale in Kitee, Finland

2 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Kitee, Finland
Villa 1 bedroom
Kitee, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
$166,757
2 bedroom house in Kitee, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kitee, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/2
Atmospheric log villa on the shore of Purvesi! Set on a beautiful headland, this log villa …
$266,577
