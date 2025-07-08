Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of houses in Kemi-Tornio sub-region, Finland

2 properties total found
1 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/2
$589
per month
Habita
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
1 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 1/2
$471
per month
