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Barrio residencial Valley Collection

Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$671,213
;
18
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ID: 39008
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 406886057
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benalmadena
  • Dirección
    Avenida del Higueron, 48 Fuengirola Supercharger

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Overlooking the meandering valley that naturally descends from the foothills of the Sierra de Mijas mountains, is where you will find this spectacular development. Our unique off-plan project is so much more than just beautifully styled contemporary apartments; is a master planned eco-friendly community with first class infrastructure and support services designed to offer a superior quality of life. With more than 20,000 m2 of landscaped green areas, an exclusive project of apartments. The units are distributed over four floor configurations constructed on platforms of varying heights to guarantee great views. The properties are located in small, intimate buildings with a perfect south or southwest orientation. Combining privacy and blending harmoniously into the beautiful surroundings. This community boasts 6 swimming pools in total and all the apartments will have two parking spaces and a storeroom. Keeping the impact on the environment low is as important to us as it is for our residents therefore this development is also BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Methodology) certified. In addition, included with the purchase of your property you will get a free lifetime family platinum membership so that you can enjoy the use of the unrivalled existing on-site amenities of Higuerón Sport Club and Spa which is only a 3-minute walk away in an easterly direction.

Localización en el mapa

Benalmadena, Španjolska
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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Valley Collection
Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$671,213
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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