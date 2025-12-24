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  4. Barrio residencial Core Higueron

Barrio residencial Core Higueron

Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$1,31M
;
8
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ID: 39335
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 54260492
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benalmadena
  • Dirección
    Calle Pamplona

Sobre el complejo

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English English
New project in the hills above Fuengirola offering spacious, bright properties built and finished to the highest standards with top quality materials. These stunning 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses offer stunning views of the coast due to their elevated position. These views can be enjoyed from the generous terraces that extend these homes. The communal areas of this project are impressive and include two infinity pools, fully equipped gymnasium, and a spa. You will also find paddle tennis courts and a private putting green. All of this is set within a large area of landscaped gardens and green areas. Bright, open plan layouts integrate the living/dining space with the modern equipped kitchen. A perfect space for living and entertaining. The properties include underground parking and a storage room. This unique environment allows its residents to indulge in the natural beauty of the coastline and the charm of the sea, creating a truly unforgettable and enriching experience.

Localización en el mapa

Benalmadena, Španjolska
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Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Core Higueron
Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$1,31M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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