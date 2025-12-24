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Barrio residencial Artemisa

Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$419,793
;
19
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ID: 39209
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 901068757
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Fuengirola
  • Dirección
    N 340

Sobre el complejo

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English English
New residential development located in the peaceful and well-established area of Los Pacos, in Fuengirola, just 900 metres from the sea, 20 minutes by car from Málaga city centre and only 10 minutes from the airport. Enjoy a Mediterranean lifestyle with all essential services within easy reach, including sports facilities, top-quality healthcare and educational centres, shops, and excellent transport connections. The project comprises 66 one- and two-bedroom homes designed to offer space, natural light, and functionality. Each property features open-plan living areas, fully fitted integrated kitchens, and sunny private terraces with magnificent views. Every home has been carefully designed to blend elegance, comfort, and efficiency, adapting perfectly to your lifestyle. The penthouses stand out for their generous interiors extending onto large terraces, creating a unique living experience with panoramic views and exceptional privacy. High-quality finishes ensure outstanding comfort and excellence in every detail. The residential complex also offers superb communal areas focused on wellbeing, including a swimming pool, year-round sauna, and a fully equipped 100 m² gym, all within a modern and thoughtfully designed setting. In addition, the development benefits from a gated private security system, providing comprehensive protection and complete peace of mind. A unique opportunity to live or invest in one of the most up-and-coming areas of the Costa del Sol. A home where each day begins with the light of the Mediterranean and ends with the peace and tranquillity you have always sought. Discover the perfect balance between quality, location, and lifestyle… and take the step towards the life you truly deserve.

Localización en el mapa

Fuengirola, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Artemisa
Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$419,793
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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