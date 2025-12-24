  1. Realting.com
  2. Španjolska
  3. Mijas
  4. Barrio residencial Villa Selene Europa Golf

Barrio residencial Villa Selene Europa Golf

Mijas, Španjolska
de
$2,84M
;
7
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 39569
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1148088568
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Mijas
  • Dirección
    Camino Ojen a Mijas de Cala Golf

Sobre el complejo

Transferir
Mostrar original
English English
Located in the extraordinary setting of La Cala Golf in Mijas, this villa is a sophisticated residence featuring contemporary architecture where elegance, nature, and privacy blend in perfect harmony within one of the most sought-after residential enclaves on the Costa del Sol. La Cala Golf is considered one of the most prominent residential and golf complexes in Southern Europe. With three prestigious championship golf courses, expansive green spaces, and a landscape of rolling hills covered in Mediterranean vegetation, this setting offers an atmosphere of tranquility and exclusivity that is hard to find in other areas along the coast. Its proximity to the beaches of La Cala de Mijas, a wide range of dining options, and excellent connections to Marbella, Fuengirola, and Málaga International Airport enhance its appeal to international buyers seeking quality of life and privacy without sacrificing proximity to key amenities. Designed to blend naturally with its surroundings, this villa stands out for its contemporary architectural design, defined by elegant horizontal lines, large windows, and well-proportioned volumes that maximize natural light and create a constant sense of spaciousness and connection to the outdoors. The interior spaces flow out onto spacious covered terraces and outdoor living areas, where the landscaped garden and private pool provide the perfect setting to enjoy the Mediterranean climate. These outdoor areas have been designed to offer both spaces for relaxation and ideal settings for social gatherings in a setting of complete privacy. This villa sits on a 1,559 m² lot with a total of 503 m² of floor space distributed over two floors, featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a half-bath. This villa thus represents a residential offering where contemporary architecture, natural surroundings, and lifestyle combine to provide a unique experience in one of the most attractive and peaceful destinations on the Costa del Sol.

Localización en el mapa

Mijas, Španjolska
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Vistas en una Urbanización Boutique en Mijas
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$513,185
Barrio residencial Urban City Horizon
Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$284,412
Barrio residencial 7 Diamonds La Capellanía
Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$3,36M
Barrio residencial Villa Eco Nordic
Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$1,25M
Barrio residencial Marein Natura · VILLA CASIA
San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$4,54M
Está viendo
Barrio residencial Villa Selene Europa Golf
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$2,84M
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Barrio residencial Villa Salvia
Barrio residencial Villa Salvia
Barrio residencial Villa Salvia
Barrio residencial Villa Salvia
Barrio residencial Villa Salvia
Barrio residencial Villa Salvia
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$5,66M
Contemporary two-story villa in a natural setting in the hills of Montemayor. A prime location with panoramic views of the coast and nature. 24-hour security in a gated community with security cameras. Six bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, a separate toilet and another by the pool, space …
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Idilia Aire
Barrio residencial Idilia Aire
Barrio residencial Idilia Aire
Barrio residencial Idilia Aire
Barrio residencial Idilia Aire
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Idilia Aire
Barrio residencial Idilia Aire
Benagalbon, Španjolska
de
$534,695
This modern residential development consists of 55 homes distributed across three elegant buildings, offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments with pleasant views of the Mediterranean Sea. A project designed for those seeking comfort, location, and quality of life on the Costa del Sol. Ideall…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Edificio de apartamentos Sofisticados Apartamentos con Piscina en Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Edificio de apartamentos Sofisticados Apartamentos con Piscina en Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Edificio de apartamentos Sofisticados Apartamentos con Piscina en Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Edificio de apartamentos Sofisticados Apartamentos con Piscina en Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Edificio de apartamentos Sofisticados Apartamentos con Piscina en Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos Sofisticados Apartamentos con Piscina en Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Edificio de apartamentos Sofisticados Apartamentos con Piscina en Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Rojales, Španjolska
de
$392,402
Año de construcción 2026
Apartamentos de Lujo de 2 y 3 Dormitorios con Piscina Comunitaria en Ciudad Quesada Alicante Enclavadas en el prestigioso enclave de Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, estas excepcionales residencias ofrecen una incomparable mezcla de tranquilidad y sofisticación. La zona es conocida por su belleza es…
Agencia
TEKCE Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Španjolska
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
18.12.2025
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
28.11.2025
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
12.11.2025
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
03.07.2025
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
28.11.2024
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
02.09.2024
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
16.08.2024
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
Mostrar todas las publicaciones