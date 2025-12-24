Barrio residencial Helvet Green

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New and exclusive residential development on the Costa del Sol, designed for those who value comfort, light, and spaciousness in a natural setting.
The homes, ranging from 1 to 3 bedrooms, are distinguished by their generous living spaces, abundant natural light, and high-quality finishes, offering a perfect balance between functionality and style.
The complex features comprehensive communal areas dedicated to well-being and leisure, ideal for enjoying time with family or friends.
The residential complex has indoor and outdoor common areas designed for socialising and recreation, complemented by sustainable landscaping that integrates native vegetation to promote biodiversity and environmental resilience.
Its staggered architecture prioritises privacy and panoramic views, adapting to the terrain to make the most of the views of the golf course and the natural surroundings.
Security and comfort are essential, with a controlled main entrance for pedestrians and vehicles, direct access to the main roads and proximity to all amenities. In addition, it has strategically located underground parking for greater comfort and peace of mind.
Localización en el mapa
Mijas, Španjolska
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio
Calculadora hipotecaria
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Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
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Devuélvelo