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Barrio residencial Helvet Green

Mijas, Španjolska
de
$282,137
;
13
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ID: 39478
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1467028525
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Mijas
  • Dirección
    Avenida Suiza de Mijas Golf, 17

Sobre el complejo

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English English
New and exclusive residential development on the Costa del Sol, designed for those who value comfort, light, and spaciousness in a natural setting. The homes, ranging from 1 to 3 bedrooms, are distinguished by their generous living spaces, abundant natural light, and high-quality finishes, offering a perfect balance between functionality and style. The complex features comprehensive communal areas dedicated to well-being and leisure, ideal for enjoying time with family or friends. The residential complex has indoor and outdoor common areas designed for socialising and recreation, complemented by sustainable landscaping that integrates native vegetation to promote biodiversity and environmental resilience. Its staggered architecture prioritises privacy and panoramic views, adapting to the terrain to make the most of the views of the golf course and the natural surroundings. Security and comfort are essential, with a controlled main entrance for pedestrians and vehicles, direct access to the main roads and proximity to all amenities. In addition, it has strategically located underground parking for greater comfort and peace of mind.

Localización en el mapa

Mijas, Španjolska
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Helvet Green
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$282,137
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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