Barrio residencial Ocyan Luxury Villas

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New development of 12 luxurious villas located in La Resina - Estepona. Each of these architectural gems will offer a heavenly hideaway that encapsulates the essence of luxury living.
All our properties share a commitment to excellence, ensuring that every detail reflects the utmost luxury. From high-end interiors to breathtaking views, each home is a sanctuary of elegance and comfort, providing you with the ultimate living experience.
These exclusive villas offer not only a home, but a refuge where every look out the window is a magnificent view of the vast sea that stretches to the horizon.
Each villa is a masterpiece designed for those who live for the luxury of space and the tranquility of nature.
In the design, light reigns as the protagonist and essential element. The strategic placement of large windows and double-height ceilings makes the space appear limitless and bright.
Experience the epitome of contemporary design with our open-plan spaces, complete with top-notch qualities and state-of-the-art features that make each room a statement of grandeur and comfort.
Localización en el mapa
Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
Ocio
Calculadora hipotecaria
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Devuélvelo