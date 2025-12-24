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  4. Barrio residencial Ocyan Luxury Villas

Barrio residencial Ocyan Luxury Villas

Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
de
$3,70M
;
13
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ID: 38981
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 659092755
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Pueblo
    Resinera Voladilla

Sobre el complejo

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English English
New development of 12 luxurious villas located in La Resina - Estepona. Each of these architectural gems will offer a heavenly hideaway that encapsulates the essence of luxury living. All our properties share a commitment to excellence, ensuring that every detail reflects the utmost luxury. From high-end interiors to breathtaking views, each home is a sanctuary of elegance and comfort, providing you with the ultimate living experience. These exclusive villas offer not only a home, but a refuge where every look out the window is a magnificent view of the vast sea that stretches to the horizon. Each villa is a masterpiece designed for those who live for the luxury of space and the tranquility of nature. In the design, light reigns as the protagonist and essential element. The strategic placement of large windows and double-height ceilings makes the space appear limitless and bright. Experience the epitome of contemporary design with our open-plan spaces, complete with top-notch qualities and state-of-the-art features that make each room a statement of grandeur and comfort.

Localización en el mapa

Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Ocyan Luxury Villas
Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
de
$3,70M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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