Barrio residencial Unika I

New development set in a privileged natural environment with views over the bay of Estepona and the mountains of Marbella, very close to the sea and very well connected. A project of smooth and elegant lines designed by the prestigious architecture studio T10. It has exclusive communal facilities, spacious interior rooms, with covered and uncovered terraces that make this a product that offers everything a client can expect from a home on the Costa del Sol. Phase 1 has 2 and 3 bedroom homes, and the communal building which provides the residential complex with amenities (coworking, gym, yoga room, heated pool and saunas) as well as a communal outdoor pool and children's pool. The blocks are configured with ground floor, first floor, second floor with solarium (or penthouses). The project has a very attractive and organic image that blends in perfectly with the surroundings. It also has a private access from the road, and the development will have a video surveillance system and digital access technology via app. The homes are designed with spacious rooms, living room with integrated kitchen and large terraces.