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Barrio residencial Unika I

Estepona, Španjolska
de
$613,193
;
17
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ID: 39085
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1849226057
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Dirección
    Calle Ocio

Sobre el complejo

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English English
New development set in a privileged natural environment with views over the bay of Estepona and the mountains of Marbella, very close to the sea and very well connected. A project of smooth and elegant lines designed by the prestigious architecture studio T10. It has exclusive communal facilities, spacious interior rooms, with covered and uncovered terraces that make this a product that offers everything a client can expect from a home on the Costa del Sol. Phase 1 has 2 and 3 bedroom homes, and the communal building which provides the residential complex with amenities (coworking, gym, yoga room, heated pool and saunas) as well as a communal outdoor pool and children's pool. The blocks are configured with ground floor, first floor, second floor with solarium (or penthouses). The project has a very attractive and organic image that blends in perfectly with the surroundings. It also has a private access from the road, and the development will have a video surveillance system and digital access technology via app. The homes are designed with spacious rooms, living room with integrated kitchen and large terraces.

Localización en el mapa

Estepona, Španjolska
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Unika I
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$613,193
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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