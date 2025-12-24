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  4. Barrio residencial The Hills 8

Barrio residencial The Hills 8

Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$11,32M
;
20
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ID: 39480
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 184608258
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benahavis

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Located in the prestigious area of La Quinta, within the exclusive residential enclave, this spectacular contemporary villa redefines luxury, privacy, and elegance on the Costa del Sol. The property features 7 spacious bedrooms and 7 elegant bathrooms; all designed with high-quality materials and refined finishes that reflect a sophisticated and modern style. With a built area of 851 m², the villa offers generous interior spaces carefully designed to maximize comfort, natural light, and functionality in every room. Set on a 1,379 m² plot, the residence is complemented by an impressive 293 m² terrace, perfect for enjoying the Mediterranean climate, entertaining guests, or simply relaxing while taking in the surrounding views. Its contemporary architecture, expansive windows, and seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living spaces create a bright and elegant atmosphere, ideal for enjoying an exclusive lifestyle in one of the most sought-after areas of Benahavís. A truly exceptional property combining prime location, modern design, and expansive living spaces, perfect as a main residence or a high-end investment opportunity on the Costa del Sol.

Localización en el mapa

Benahavis, Španjolska
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial The Hills 8
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$11,32M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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