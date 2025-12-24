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  4. Barrio residencial Birdie Hills

Barrio residencial Birdie Hills

Estepona, Španjolska
de
$369,736
;
15
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ID: 39443
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1488111068
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Imagine living surrounded by nature, in an environment designed for tranquility, comfort, and, above all, a passion for golf. This is a unique residential development, comprised of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom homes, located within the Estepona Golf course, making it a 100% golfing experience. This exclusive project blends harmoniously into the course's landscape, offering unobstructed, uninterrupted views of the green from every corner of the development. The homes' southeast and west orientation guarantees light throughout the day and a constant connection with the natural surroundings. Designed for those seeking quality of life, privacy, and an active lifestyle, it offers a selection of amenities designed for enjoyment and well-being: an outdoor pool and a pool in the sundeck area with a chill-out area, a fully equipped gym, a social club, and buggy parking spaces reserved exclusively for residents. The architecture combines modern lines with a warm and serene aesthetic, emphasizing open and functional spaces, spacious terraces, and a direct connection with the native vegetation surrounding the golf course. A serene and orderly setting, with direct access to the green, in one of the most promising areas of the Costa del Sol. Just a few minutes from the center of Estepona, and with the sea and mountains as a backdrop, this enclave offers the perfect blend of exclusivity, nature, and a Mediterranean lifestyle. A place where Mediterranean design, quality of life, and tranquility merge to offer a unique home on the Costa del Sol.

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2028

Localización en el mapa

Estepona, Španjolska
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Birdie Hills
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$369,736
Pregunte lo que quiera
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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