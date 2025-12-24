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Barrio residencial Villa Fo Guang Shan - STUPA

Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$1,97M
;
3
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ID: 39476
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1638396405
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benalmadena
  • Ciudad
    Arroyo de la Miel Benalmadena Costa
  • Dirección
    Calle Oregano

Sobre el complejo

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We proudly present an intimate three-bedroom en-suite villa designed to capture breathtaking south-facing panoramic views. Contemporary architecture and thoughtful design ensure comfort, privacy and effortless living. The villa opens with an entrance hall featuring bespoke wardrobes and a staircase leading to the upper floor. On the ground floor, the open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area flows seamlessly onto the covered terrace and infinity pool, creating a perfect connection between indoor comfort and outdoor serenity. This level also houses the laundry area, machine room, and storage, combining practicality with refined design. A subtle architectural twist on the upper floor enhances the views from every bedroom, making the most of the surrounding landscape. The upper floor hosts all three en-suite bedrooms: the master suite with a private terrace, and two guest suites sharing a joint terrace, offering panoramic vistas and tranquil outdoor space. The basement, located at street level, accommodates a one-car garage, independent from the main house. This villa combines three en-suite bedrooms, open-plan living, terraces, and an infinity pool, offering anelevated Costa del Sol lifestyle, also reflects refined elegance and serene comfort at every turn. Recognized as the Best Luxury Villa Development on the Costa del Sol, Spain. Please contact the developer regarding the payment terms.

Localización en el mapa

Benalmadena, Španjolska
Educación
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Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Villa Fo Guang Shan - STUPA
Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$1,97M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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