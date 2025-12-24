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Barrio residencial Lantana Villas

Mijas, Španjolska
de
$1,93M
;
20
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ID: 39291
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1625152377
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Mijas
  • Dirección
    Calle Medellin de Jarales

Sobre el complejo

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English English
An exclusive collection of just seven contemporary homes, ideally located in the tranquil residential area of ​​Calahonda, only 200 meters from the sea. Designed by the award-winning Huete Arquitectos studio and developed by the prestigious Edelburg Group, each villa offers a refined combination of modern architecture, spacious living areas, and the serenity of the coastline. A short walk from the beach, it enjoys a privileged location in a peaceful enclave of Calahonda. With restaurants, cafes, shops, and a supermarket within easy walking distance, and convenient access to Marbella, Fuengirola, and Malaga Airport, convenience and lifestyle blend seamlessly. Ideally situated between Marbella and Fuengirola, it offers its residents a peaceful environment just 200 meters from the sea. From gourmet restaurants and local shops to essential services such as pharmacies and supermarkets, everything you need is within easy reach. The warm and welcoming atmosphere of Calahonda makes it an ideal place for year-round living or enjoying holiday getaways. With excellent road connections, Marbella, Fuengirola, and Malaga Airport are all within easy driving distance, ensuring convenient access to both city life and international travel. Carefully designed with comfort and elegance in mind, each villa boasts spacious interiors, generous terraces, and exquisitely landscaped gardens, as well as a private swimming pool. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood every space with natural light, creating bright and airy environments that evoke serene sophistication. The homes include four or five bedrooms and four bathrooms, complemented by spacious open-plan living areas and elegant contemporary kitchens. High-end finishes such as underfloor heating, aerothermal systems, and integrated home automation technology guarantee year-round comfort and hassle-free living. Each villa also includes a private garage and dedicated storage space.

Localización en el mapa

Mijas, Španjolska
Cuidado de la salud
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Alimentación
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Finanzas
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Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Lantana Villas
Mijas, Španjolska
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$1,93M
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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