  1. Realting.com
  2. Španjolska
  3. Marbella
  4. Barrio residencial Villa Haven

Barrio residencial Villa Haven

Marbella, Španjolska
de
$16,95M
;
20
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 39408
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1364752583
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Marbella

Sobre el complejo

Transferir
Mostrar original
English English
An exceptional contemporary residence located in the prestigious Marbella Hill Club, just minutes from the Golden Mile. Designed by Villaroel and built by B Solis, this three-level villa exemplifies modern elegance with precise craftsmanship and refined architectural balance. Situated on a spacious plot surrounded by lush gardens designed by Esspora, the home offers privacy and panoramic views, combining natural stone and glass with elegant geometric lines. The ground floor is designed for leisure and well-being. It features a fully equipped guest bedroom, laundry room, an entertainment lounge with a custom-built bar, a complete spa with an indoor heated pool and sauna, and a private gym. This floor also includes a custom-built Proinsermant utility room, underscoring the villa's technical sophistication and commitment to operational excellence. On the main floor, the open-plan layout seamlessly connects the living, dining, and kitchen areas. The living space opens onto a large terrace overlooking the gardens and pool, ideal for al fresco dining and relaxation. A fully equipped auxiliary kitchen complements the main kitchen area, and two guest bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms ensure comfort and convenience for visitors. Every detail reflects Pedro Peña's refined interior design concept, with a carefully curated selection of furniture, materials, and textures, complemented by exclusive artwork throughout the home. The upper floor is dedicated to privacy, housing the master suite with a dressing room, a luxurious bathroom, and direct access to a terrace with panoramic views. An additional guest suite and a tranquil office complete this floor, all connected by an elevator that serves every level. Representing an exceptional standard of living, where architectural mastery, design precision, and natural beauty converge at one of Marbella's most prestigious addresses.

Localización en el mapa

Marbella, Španjolska
Educación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Terraza en Lo Marabu, Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Španjolska
de
$374,445
Barrio residencial Villa 40 Monte Mayor
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$4,20M
Barrio residencial Mimosas Fase I
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$2,39M
Barrio residencial Abelias Fase 2
Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$511,942
Barrio residencial Paraíso Beach Fase 1 Apartamentos
Santa Margarita, Španjolska
de
$449,372
Está viendo
Barrio residencial Villa Haven
Marbella, Španjolska
de
$16,95M
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Barrio residencial Villa Vida - The Fifteen
Barrio residencial Villa Vida - The Fifteen
Barrio residencial Villa Vida - The Fifteen
Barrio residencial Villa Vida - The Fifteen
Barrio residencial Villa Vida - The Fifteen
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Villa Vida - The Fifteen
Barrio residencial Villa Vida - The Fifteen
San Roque, Španjolska
de
$14,22M
El último enclave privado en el entorno más exclusivo de Sotogrande. Las residencias ofrecen a sus residentes impresionantes vistas de la costa y más allá. Cada residencia disfrutará de vistas únicas y amplias zonas al aire libre, con 5.000 m2 parcelas que se abren al mar Mediterráneo, ofr…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Vistas al mar en el Proyecto Termica Beach
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Vistas al mar en el Proyecto Termica Beach
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Vistas al mar en el Proyecto Termica Beach
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Vistas al mar en el Proyecto Termica Beach
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Vistas al mar en el Proyecto Termica Beach
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Vistas al mar en el Proyecto Termica Beach
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Vistas al mar en el Proyecto Termica Beach
Málaga, Španjolska
de
$1,16M
Año de construcción 2028
Apartamentos Cerca de Servicios en Málaga Proyecto Termica Beach Málaga es la ciudad de la Costa del Sol. Es conocida por sus playas, su patrimonio histórico cultural y su vida activa. Málaga no es sólo una puerta de entrada a la Costa del Sol, sino también una ciudad dinámica con una rica h…
Agencia
TEKCE Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Moon 64 Residencial
Barrio residencial Moon 64 Residencial
Barrio residencial Moon 64 Residencial
Barrio residencial Moon 64 Residencial
Barrio residencial Moon 64 Residencial
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Moon 64 Residencial
Barrio residencial Moon 64 Residencial
Manilva, Španjolska
de
$434,355
An exclusive residential complex with contemporary design, composed of two elegant crescent-shaped architectural volumes, each featuring thirty-two residences distributed across four levels: ground floor, first floor, second floor, and penthouse level. The development offers a total of sixt…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Španjolska
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
18.12.2025
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
28.11.2025
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
12.11.2025
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
03.07.2025
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
28.11.2024
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
02.09.2024
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
16.08.2024
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
Mostrar todas las publicaciones