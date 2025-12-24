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Barrio residencial Marein Natura - Villa Casia

Marbella, Španjolska
de
$4,54M
;
20
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ID: 39096
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1770805182
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Marbella
  • Dirección
    Calle Cefeo

Sobre el complejo

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English English
The complex combines luxury and nature in an exceptional environment. Three unique villas built on one floor and designed to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle in a relaxed way, imagine merging with the rays of the sun, lounging in the chill-out area by the pool, picking fresh vegetables from your own garden or letting yourself be rocked in a hammock at sunset on a lazy summer afternoon. The villas have been carefully studied, with a special architectural design where each house has been projected on a single floor, and also having its own landscaping and ecological garden to enjoy the freshness of nature. The buyer will be able to cook using their own ingredients and food, inspiring the aroma of the aromatic species that will characterize their home (Laurel, Thyme or Lavender) and making the most of the comfort of their home that they have of large terraces, garden areas, swimming pool and chill out area with winter fire. The villas have an underground garage and a large basement that can be customized to the taste and lifestyle of each family.

Localización en el mapa

Marbella, Španjolska

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Marein Natura - Villa Casia
Marbella, Španjolska
de
$4,54M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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