Barrio residencial Zenity Cyan

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New Promotion of 8 villas, fully customized, divided on two floors, with its private pool and garden, in addition to its large terrace.
The gardens of each villa, up to 100m2, offer you the possibility to make the most of the climate of the Costa del Sol. From the second floor you can enjoy panoramic views of the Mediterranean.
In here you will live in an environment with all the services around you, very close to the beach and with excellent communications, you will coexist with the sea and nature, in a unique and exclusive enclave where you will enjoy privileged views and privacy, without renouncing the services offered by an urban environment so close.
Very close to your new house you will find the most exclusive beaches of the municipality of Estepona.
Located in a sector west of Estepona and 5 minutes drive from the urban center of this municipality on the Costa del Sol. Also has quick access to A7 highway and easy access to Malaga and Gibraltar airports.
Localización en el mapa
Estepona, Španjolska
Educación
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio
Calculadora hipotecaria
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Devuélvelo