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  4. Barrio residencial Villa Murmullo

Barrio residencial Villa Murmullo

Estepona, Španjolska
de
$2,28M
;
7
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ID: 39107
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 2034068857
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Dirección
    Calle del Murmullo, 7

Sobre el complejo

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English English
This impressive villa is located in the exclusive and peaceful area of Buenas Noches, in Estepona, a privileged enclave on the Costa del Sol that combines privacy, proximity to the sea, and an exceptional quality of life. The property features 5 spacious bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, distributed across a generous built area of 396 m² and 336 m² of usable space, offering bright, expansive interiors designed for both everyday comfort and family living. Set on a 692 m² plot, the villa stands out for its outstanding outdoor areas, with 170 m² of terraces that allow for multiple environments dedicated to relaxation, entertainment, and outdoor living. These spaces are ideal for enjoying the Mediterranean climate all year round, whether hosting gatherings or unwinding in total privacy. The design combines contemporary elegance with functionality, seamlessly integrating indoor and outdoor living spaces. The interiors benefit from abundant natural light and a layout that ensures both openness and privacy. Its strategic location provides easy access to beaches, golf courses, restaurants, and all essential amenities, making it an ideal choice as a permanent residence or a high-end second home. A villa that brings together space, design, and location—perfect for those seeking exclusivity and comfort in one of the most desirable destinations on the Mediterranean.

Localización en el mapa

Estepona, Španjolska
Tiendas de comestibles
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Transporte
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Villa Murmullo
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$2,28M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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