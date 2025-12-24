Barrio residencial Edificio Lúxor

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New exclusive development in the heart of Fuengirola. Just 150 metres from the beach.
We present an elegant new-build project with only 8 homes, redefining the Mediterranean lifestyle in one of the most sought-after areas of the Costa del Sol.
Located on a quiet pedestrian street in the heart of Fuengirola, this exclusive boutique building combines contemporary design, comfort and an unbeatable location.
Just 150 metres from the promenade and the beach, the development is surrounded by everything you need to enjoy everyday life without the need for a car: local shops, restaurants, leisure areas, supermarkets, pharmacies, schools and all essential services.
In addition, it has excellent public transport connections and direct access to the motorway, making it easy to travel in and out of the city.
Thanks to its orientation and privileged location, this development guarantees a warm climate all year round and a relaxed and exclusive lifestyle in one of the sunniest destinations on the Costa del Sol.
The building offers a total of 8 carefully designed flats with high-quality finishes, air conditioning and fully equipped kitchens.
The homes stand out for their functional layouts, open and bright spaces, and modern design focused on comfort and well-being.
The penthouses have large private solariums, ideal for sunbathing, creating a chill-out area or enjoying outdoor gatherings with views of the Mediterranean sky.
Their contemporary design and top-quality materials guarantee an elegant and welcoming atmosphere in every corner.
Localización en el mapa
Fuengirola, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas
Calculadora hipotecaria
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