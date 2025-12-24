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Barrio residencial Higueron North Residences Apartments

Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$2,88M
;
14
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ID: 39026
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 213270996
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benalmadena
  • Dirección
    Avenida del Higueron

Sobre el complejo

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Uniquely designed apartments with the best sustainable materials. Maximum privacy embraced by the natural vegetation so that each apartment can enjoy and relax in the private jacuzzi, while admiring the views of the Mediterranean Sea and nature. The penthouses follow the architectural design of the sunrooms, with pointed hexagonal roofs to provide shade in the outdoor dining area blending in with the surrounding trees. Breathe in the fresh native vegetation of the area while enjoy a relaxing swim in the private pool on the solarium The spacious properties are divided into two bedrooms, with an elongated sliding door to give residents the choice of dividing the apartments into two parts. The living room and bedrooms have large windows letting in natural light, merging with the wooden that features within the interiors. The Italian kitchen is characterized by a long island of marble carefully connecting with the warmth of the design. The outdoor terrace brings in Mediterranean fragrances, as the interior and exterior blend together becoming one. Every corner of your home will have a scent specially chosen by you.

Localización en el mapa

Benalmadena, Španjolska
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Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Higueron North Residences Apartments
Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$2,88M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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