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  4. Barrio residencial El Bosque Phase II - Villa Stonehaven

Barrio residencial El Bosque Phase II - Villa Stonehaven

Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$12,40M
;
14
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ID: 39281
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1660697582
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benahavis
  • Dirección
    Calle de Don Jaime Parlade

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Located on a 3,453 m² plot with over 1,789 m² of built-up area. Distributed over three levels, the architecture blends seamlessly with the forest through large windows. The interior volumes flow seamlessly into the open-plan living, dining, and kitchen areas, extending outside to the terraces, a lounge with a pergola, and a 130 m pool with a 25-meter-long reflecting pool. A cold storage room, a service kitchen, a pantry, a guest toilet, and two en-suite bedrooms complete the main floor, along with two porches, two storage rooms, a shared closet, and a poolside bathroom. The upper floor houses the master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and dressing room, two additional suites, a hallway, and two porches overlooking the trees. The ground floor is dedicated to wellness, with a cinema and games room, a gym, a sauna, a steam room, a massage room with a bathroom, and a yoga room with a bathroom. Also on this floor are a three-car garage, technical rooms, a storage room, a laundry room, a guest toilet, a reception area, an elevator, and a staircase. The exterior is protected by a waterproof mortar finish, ensuring structural integrity and weather resistance. High-quality materials include polished marble floors and elegant wood paneling in the bedrooms. Advanced underfloor heating system with self-fixing panels and Uponor cross-linked polyethylene (evalPEX) piping. The price includes an optional furniture package designed by leading interior designers. Smart lighting and electrical systems designed for elegance and impeccable performance. State-of-the-art Daikin air conditioning system and Uponor underfloor heating for optimal comfort.

Localización en el mapa

Benahavis, Španjolska
Ocio

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Barrio residencial El Bosque Phase II - Villa Stonehaven
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$12,40M
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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