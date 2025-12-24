Barrio residencial Calanova Collection Phase 2

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With a sleek, modern design, this exclusive apartment complex is set within a secure, gated community that has been carefully orientated to maximise the stunning views this commanding location offers.
The eye naturally travels from the lake of the emerald-green golf course, whose fairways run from the bottom perimeter of the complex, across the Andalucian countryside to the lively town of La Cala de Mijas. Here the sands of the Mediterranean shoreline boast numerous beach clubs and chiringuitos, just perfect for long, lazy summer lunches.
The generously proportioned two and three-bedroom apartments are spaciously arranged in low-rise blocks of just four floors, with delightful manicured communal gardens winding between the residences.
All apartments feature high-quality specifications throughout, with fully-fitted kitchens with Bosch appliances while the bathrooms feature Hansgrohe taps and recessed toilet cisterns.
Elevated ground-floor apartments benefit from expansive terraces, a Jacuzzi and some have their own garden, while the first and second-floor apartments feature expansive terraces with spectacular views.
The two-bedroom penthouses offer the opportunity to truly live the Costa del Sol indoors/outdoors lifestyle, with the living area’s stylish oversize ceramic tiles featuring floor-to-ceiling windows leading to large terraces, with their own Jacuzzi for relaxing and having fun with friends and family.
Or make your way to the extensive solarium to enjoy the views and make the most of the privileged lifestyle afforded by this stunning development.
Localización en el mapa
Mijas, Španjolska
Transporte
Calculadora hipotecaria
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