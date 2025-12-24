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Barrio residencial Blume by Marein

San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$4,88M
;
20
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ID: 39455
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 4531911
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Marbella
  • Ciudad
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Dirección
    Calle Vazquez Diaz

Sobre el complejo

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English English
An exclusive boutique development comprising just three contemporary villas. Located in the prestigious residential area of Cortijo Blanco, in Marbella, between Puerto Banús and San Pedro de Alcántara, this development offers the perfect balance of privacy, design, and Mediterranean lifestyle, just steps away from the beach, the promenade, beach clubs, restaurants, and all amenities. The project features exclusive villas designed with elegant, timeless architecture, spacious open-plan layouts, and finishes from leading international brands. Each home includes a Bulthaup kitchen with Miele appliances, minimalist Technal joinery, a LUTRON home automation system, underfloor heating, and carefully selected materials, all designed to ensure maximum comfort and sophistication. The development stands out for its spectacular outdoor spaces, which include a 60 m² private pool, a covered poolside bar, landscaped gardens, and an exclusive optional rooftop solarium with a plunge pool and pergola. Additionally, the villas feature high-end integrated sound systems and a comprehensive smart security system, offering total privacy and peace of mind. A unique opportunity as a primary residence, second home, or investment in one of Marbella’s most coveted and prestigious locations.

Localización en el mapa

San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Blume by Marein
San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$4,88M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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