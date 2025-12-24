  1. Realting.com
  2. Španjolska
  3. Manilva
  4. Barrio residencial Pure Sun Residences Fase 2

Barrio residencial Pure Sun Residences Fase 2

Manilva, Španjolska
de
$452,785
;
12
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 39314
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1156132353
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Manilva
  • Dirección
    Camino del Penoncillo

Sobre el complejo

Transferir
Mostrar original
English English
New development with 100 apartments in a magnificent residential area and in an extraordinary location. The two and three-bedroom apartments are distributed in different blocks resulting in a balanced ensemble. The project combines a modern design architecture wrapped with a perfectly studied landscaping that surrounds the building with its large gardens and common leisure areas that allow the client to enjoy a resort concept. Very spacious apartments, penthouses and ground floors with distributions, qualities and finishes designed so that the property is just what you are looking for. Every apartment has a large terrace, a key part of the entire apartment, a spacious extension with magnificent views. The location and the environment are other great features of the urbanization, which has unbeatable views of the Mediterranean Sea. Manilva is a unique town due to its location, culture and gastronomy, a place to enjoy the sun, the sea and a nice and friendly lifestyle. The development has spacious common areas have been designed to offer a wide range of amenities, services and fun for everyone. A resort in your own home with large gardens with an infinity pool with saline chlorination, solarium, relaxation and yoga area, spa with Turkish bath, jacuzzi and sauna, indoor fitness area, leisure room with coworking, multimedia and games area, ll surrounded by gardens with landscape treatment... The list of elements of these areas is designed so that you can enjoy this residential area regardless of your preferred lifestyle The units have been designed with an ideal layout with large spaces and terraces designed to be an extension of the apartment. The orientation of the development and its strategic location allow the views and the sun to be the main features of the terraces. The architectural team has performed a study of the environment and the location, which together with an ideal ratio between built and useful area, make these apartments ideal.

Localización en el mapa

Manilva, Španjolska
Educación
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Barrio residencial Villa Retiro - The Collection
San Roque, Španjolska
de
$7,17M
Barrio residencial The Bay Collection
Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$3,36M
Edificio de apartamentos Modernas viviendas en la costa con soláriums y piscina en Málaga
Casares, Španjolska
de
$689,035
Edificio de apartamentos Lujosos Apartamentos a Metros de la Playa en Villajoyosa Costa Blanca
Villajoyosa, Španjolska
de
$540,867
Barrio residencial Laguna Suites
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$464,076
Está viendo
Barrio residencial Pure Sun Residences Fase 2
Manilva, Španjolska
de
$452,785
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Barrio residencial Vitae Villas Villa I5
Barrio residencial Vitae Villas Villa I5
Barrio residencial Vitae Villas Villa I5
Barrio residencial Vitae Villas Villa I5
Barrio residencial Vitae Villas Villa I5
Barrio residencial Vitae Villas Villa I5
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$5,01M
Experience Luxury in Harmony with Nature Discover this stunning villa in the exclusive Monte Mayor area — a true architectural icon seamlessly integrated into the natural surroundings. Its boomerang-inspired design gracefully follows the contours of the mountainous terrain, offering unmatch…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Luz Resort
Complejo residencial Luz Resort
Complejo residencial Luz Resort
Complejo residencial Luz Resort
Complejo residencial Luz Resort
Complejo residencial Luz Resort
Complejo residencial Luz Resort
Finestrat, Španjolska
de
$422,833
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2025
Número de plantas 3
LUZ moderno y complejo: Balcón de Finestrat. El complejo cuenta con piscina comunitaria, gimnasio y lugares para hacer ejercicio sin salir del complejo. 18 exclusivas casas adosadas ubicadas en la privilegiada localidad de Finestrat-Benidorm, en la hermosa Costa Blanca, Alicante, España. Est…
Agencia
EspanaTour
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Aires de San Lucas
Barrio residencial Aires de San Lucas
Barrio residencial Aires de San Lucas
Barrio residencial Aires de San Lucas
Barrio residencial Aires de San Lucas
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Aires de San Lucas
Barrio residencial Aires de San Lucas
Málaga, Španjolska
de
$590,577
The development comprises 59 two- and three-bedroom homes, which create a sense of harmony with the outdoors thanks to their spacious terraces. The homes are divided into two entrances and a total of seven floors with spectacular ground floor, middle floor, and penthouse homes. The developme…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Španjolska
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
18.12.2025
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
28.11.2025
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
12.11.2025
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
03.07.2025
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
28.11.2024
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
02.09.2024
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
16.08.2024
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
Mostrar todas las publicaciones